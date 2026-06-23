Sea Dogs Expect to Welcome 12 Millionth Fan on June 30th

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, expect to welcome the 12 millionth fan in franchise history on Tuesday, June 30th, when the Sea Dogs host the Altoona Curve (Pirates) at 6:00 PM at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field.

The 12 millionth fan will receive a Sea Dogs prize package that will include a special 12 millionth Fan Sea Dogs jersey, 2027 Ballpark Pass, and an assortment of items and gift cards provided by various Sea Dogs' partners. The 12 millionth fan will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game. Among the organizations providing gifts are Baxter Brewing, Chick-Fil-A, Firehouse Subs, Delta Dental, Dirigo Federal Credit Union, Funtown Splashtown, Als of Scarborough, Amtrak Downeaster, LL Bean, Shaheen & Gordon, cPort Credit Union, Jordan's Furniture, Goldfish Swim School, and ProInfoNet.

The Sea Dogs are just 3,826 fans away from the milestone. In 34 openings this season, the Sea Dogs have welcomed 178,432 fans to Hadlock Field, an average of 5,248 per game, including nine sellouts.

The Sea Dogs consistently rank among the league attendance leaders. In 2025, the Sea Dogs ranked third in Double-A baseball and 17th among the 120 Minor League Baseball teams across the country in attendance. In the team's first season in 1994, the Sea Dogs set a new Eastern League attendance record, with 375,197 fans attending games at Hadlock Field. The tremendous fan support helped Portland, Maine, be named the top Minor League Sports Market by Sports Business Journal in 2024.

"Reaching 12 million fans is a remarkable milestone for our organization and a testament to the incredible support we've received from the Portland community and baseball fans throughout Maine and New England," said Sea Dogs General Manager Jesse Scaglion. "Since our inaugural season in 1994, fans have made Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field one of the premier destinations in Minor League Baseball. Through championship seasons, future Red Sox stars, and countless family memories, our fans have been the foundation of our success. We are deeply grateful for their loyalty and look forward to celebrating our 12 millionth fan and continuing to create memorable experiences for generations to come."

The 2026 season is the 33rd season of play for the Sea Dogs.

Sea Dogs tickets remain affordable for families with ticket prices starting at just $13 for tickets purchased in advance. Tickets are available for all remaining 2026 Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased at the Delta Dental Park ticket office, online at seadogs.com, or by phone at 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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