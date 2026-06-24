Sea Dogs Come up Short in 7-5 Loss against Hartford
Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Hartford, CT - The Portland Sea Dogs (0-1, 35-34) lost 7-5 to the Hartford Yard Goats (1-0, 40-29) as they opened up the second half of the season in Connecticut.
Franklin Arias collected his third consecutive three-hit game. Johanfran Garcia was two-for-five with a double and two runs scored. RHP Patrick Halligan did not allow a hit, walk, or run with four strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched.
Hartford struck first in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI single by Aidan Longwell. Portland cut it to one in the second, as Franklin Arias singled to right field, scoring Marvin Alcantara.
In the bottom half, the Yard Goats extended their lead to 4-1 thanks to an RBI groundout and a straight steal of home by GJ Hill.
Nate Baez reached on a fielding error in the fourth, bringing Nelly Taylor home to score, as the Sea Dogs cut the deficit to two.
Portland plated two more runs in the fifth to tie the game 4-4 on a Bleis RBI single and an Alcantara sacrifice fly.
With the bases loaded and no one out in the seventh, Alcantara grounded into a double play, bringing Johanfran Garcia across the plate.
Hartford took the lead and added separation in the 7th on a Dyan Jorge single, a double steal, and a fielder's choice. Hartford tied their franchise record with nine steals, set against the Sea Dogs on April 23rd of this season.
LHP Sam Weatherly (1-3, 11.72 ERA) earned the win with 1.1 innings of scoreless and hitless baseball. RHP Caleb Bolden (2-3, 4.50 ERA) recorded the loss, allowing three runs on two hits and one walk in 1.1 innings pitched. Fidel Ulloa (S, 5) earned the save.
On Wednesday night, LHP Hayden Mullins (3-1, 5.14 ERA) will start for the Sea Dogs, while RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 4.66 ERA) will start for the Yard Goats. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 pm.
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