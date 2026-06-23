June 23, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SOMERSET RECAP The Sea Dogs went 4-2 on the week against the Somerset Patriots after falling 6-4 on Sunday. Portland led 4-3 before Somerset plated three runs in the eighth inning, and struck out the final six batters Portland sent to the plate. Franklin Arias hit a home run on the first pitch he saw, his 14th of the season, and Ahbram Liendo hit a home run over the Maine Monster, his fifth of the season, and second of the week. Johanfran Garcia reached base with a walk, but snapped his hit streak at 13 games. RHP Anthony Eyanson had an excellent outing, holding Somerset scoreless through 4.0 innings.

SECOND HALF START The Sea Dogs will start the second half of the season against the first-half champion Yard Goats. Portland ultimately finished in third place at the conclusion of the first half. Richmond also clinched their spot in the postseason after winning the Southwest Division.

SEA DOGS VS. YARD GOATS Portland and Hartford have been evenly matched all season, with a 9-9 record against each other. Of those 18 games, 15 have been decided by three or fewer runs, including eight one-run games, four two-run games and three three-run games. In total, Portland has scored 96 runs to Hartford's 93.

FRANKLIN'S FINISH After going hitless in three games to open the Somerset series, Red Sox' top prospect Franklin Arias had back-to-back three-hit games to close the series, his 23rd and 24th multi-hit games of the season (out of 57 total games). In those two games, Arias was 6-for-10 with three doubles and a home run.

JOHANFRAN'S MONTH Despite snapping a 13 game hit streak on Sunday, Johanfran Garcia is still riding a team-high 21-game on base streak. In the month of June, Garcia is batting .424 (25-for-59) with five doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI. In June, he has the best average (among players with more than six games played) and most hits in the Eastern League. He earned Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14, after hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored in six games played.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo hit his fifth home run of the season and second of the series on Sunday, reaching base for the 20th straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .290 (18-for-62) with four doubles, four home runs, 21 RBI, eight walks, and three steals. That average elevates to .417 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the third most RBI on the team (34) behind Franklin Arias and Brooks Brannon (36), and the second most RBI in June of any Eastern League player (20).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland is top three in the Eastern League in runs (109), AVG (.266), SLG%.(465) and OBP (.351). They lead the league in hits (164), extra base hits (69), doubles (40) and total bases (287).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 23, 2019 - Luke Tendler hit a walk-off, two-run homer as the 'Dogs defeated the Reading Fightin Phils, 4-3...Tendler knocked in all four runs, delivering a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (0-1, 2.10 ERA) is set for his sixth start and eighth appearance of the season for Portland. He made one rehab appearance for the FCL Red Sox following a short stint on the Injured List on May 19th. Rogers has held the opposing team scoreless in four of his last five outings. He has the second lowest ERA and best opposing batting average (.175) of any Sea Dogs starter. Rogers was the Red Sox' third round pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Players Draft, having previously pitched at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jones College, and Southeastern Louisiana University







Eastern League Stories from June 23, 2026

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