Complete Effort Powers SeaWolves' Wire-To-Wire Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (34-32) started quickly and never stopped in a 7-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators (34-33) on Friday night from FNB Field in Harrisburg. SeaWolves starter Max Alba earned his first win of the season and the Erie bullpen continued to turn in strong performances to earn win No. 34 on the season.

Senators starter Alex Clemmey gave Erie some early chances to score after he plunked leadoff hitter Seth Stephenson on the first pitch of the game. Thayron Liranzo delivered the big hit of the inning with an RBI single on a hit-and-run. The SeaWolves plated two runs on the inning in just the one hit along with the help of two errors from the Harrisburg infield on stolen base attempts in the inning.

Erie starter Max Alba was tremendous for his second straight start. The righty allowed only one hit his first time through the order while collecting three strikeouts to boot.

The SeaWolves continued to add on in the second inning. Andrew Jenkins led off the inning with a double to right field. A Seth Stephenson RBI-single scored Jenkins and a sacrifice fly from Peyton Graham scored a second run to give Erie a 4-0 lead.

The SeaWolves continued their early deluge of runs when Liranzo ripped a home run down the left field line, his eighth home run of the year, to make it a 5-0 SeaWolves lead.

The home run also marked some history for the SeaWolves offense, as Erie has now homered in 18 consecutive games, the most by the franchise in the last 25 seasons.

Harrisburg knocked in three runs in the fourth off Alba, but the Howlers' starter bounced back with a scoreless fifth inning and exited the game eligible for the win.

Erie continued to stock insurance runs throughout the final five innings, with runs in the fifth and seventh innings to push the lead back to four.

The SeaWolves bullpen was back to its ways with four outstanding innings between Dariel Fregio and Eric Silva. Harrisburg managed just two baserunners in the final four innings as Erie locked up its 34th win of the season.

RHP Kenny Serwa starts tomorrow as the SeaWolves attempt to lock up at least a split of the six-game set with the Senators.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2026

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