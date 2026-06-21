SeaWolves Again Take First-Inning Lead, Shut out Senators 8-0 Saturday Night

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The SeaWolves jumped out in front in the first inning for the second straight night, cruising to an 8-0 shutout win over the Senators Saturday night. Harrisburg managed only three hits in the loss.

The Sens walked nine batters and hit one to go with 10 hits allowed.

Erie scored three in the first off LHP Noah Dean (L, 0-3). The first three men of the game reached on a bunt base hit, a walk and a hit batsman.

Dean went 1.2 innings, allowing the three runs on three hits and a walk.

RHP Kyle Luckham followed Dean with 3.1 innings. He allowed a run in the third on a hit and three walks.

RHP Aaron Shortridge allowed a run in two innings of work on an Izaac Pacheco solo homer. RHP Chance Huff surrendered three runs in the eighth on three hits and two walks.

RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. pitched the only clean inning of the night for Harrisburg, retiring the side in order in the ninth and striking out one.

Meanwhile, the Senators couldn't build any momentum against SeaWolves pitching. RHP Kenny Serwa kept the Sens off balance with his knuckleball, striking out four and allowing only one hit in 4.2 scoreless innings.

Devin Fitz-Gerald, Ethan Petry and Cayden Wallace, each with singles, tallied Harrisburg's three hits.

The Senators had only five at bats with a runner in scoring position in the game compared to the SeaWolves' 15.

Harrisburg looks to finish first-half play with a series split by winning Sunday afternoon. LHP Jared Simpson (0-0) is scheduled for the 1:00 p.m. first pitch.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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