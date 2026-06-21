Seminaris Spins Seven-Inning Gem, Reading Wins 3-1

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading (30-38) downed the Hartford Yard Goats (38-29) 3-1 in a pitcher's duel on Saturday night. Reading has now won back-to-back contests and will have a chance at a series split with a victory tomorrow.

Reading started the scoring for the evening, as Bryan Rincon's RBI groundout plated Riley Tirotta to give the Fightins a 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Hartford found the equalizer in the fourth inning, as 2021 first round pick Benny Montgomery singled home Conner Capel on a line drive to right field. This made the score 1-1 through the first three and a half frames.

Rincon had another answer in the fifth stanza, smacking his 10th double of the season to right field to score newcomer Riley Tirotta. This pushed the R-Phils back ahead 2-1.

Alex Binelas (15) provided the Fighting with some much-needed insurance, whalloping a no-doubt home run to right field to bolster the lead to 3-1 in the sixth.

Hartford loaded the bases with just one out in the final frame, and Bryant Betancourt stepped up in a pinch-hit opportunity. Betancourt popped out for the second out, and then Andy Perez trotted up to the plate as the Eastern League hits leader. Perez struck out swinging, and Christian McGowan slammed the door in the process.

Adam Seminaris (6-5) dialed up another superb start. The 27-year-old southpaw spun seven innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a single walk with seven strikeouts. Seminaris leads all Eastern League pitchers with 83 punchouts, and this was the second night in a row that he completed at least seven innings.

Connor Staine (4-2) took the loss, logging 6.2 innings of three-run ball with six hits, a pair of walks and a pair of strikeouts. Staine was one out short of a career-long seven inning outing.

McGowan walked the tightrope for his first save, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch along with the game-sealing strikeout.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 5:15 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go against LHP Michael Prosecky for Hartford. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:55 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The series and homestand end on Sunday with the first 3,000 men 18 & older receiving a Father's Day Golf Shirt Celebrating 60 Seasons of Phillies Affiliation, thanks to Redner's Markets & Quick Stops, "Preferred Grocery Store of the R-Phils." Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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