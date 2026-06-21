Carr Continues to Shove as Somerset Falls Late in 7-6 Loss to Portland

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr delivers

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Kyle Carr delivers(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots lost via walk-off to the Portland Sea Dogs 7-6 at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME on Saturday evening. The loss handed Somerset its second walk-off loss to Portland this week and eighth walk-off loss of the season.

The result confirmed a series loss for Somerset, snapping a streak of seven straight series without dropping a series dating back to late April.

The Patriots fell to 8-6 against Portland this season, including a 1-4 record at Hadlock Field this year.

Somerset opened the third inning with four consecutive hits to score three runs in the frame. The Patriots tacked on one in the fourth before three consecutive hits to begin the sixth inning scored two more runs.

Somerset's 13 total hits in the game were the most by the Patriots since Somerset's 15 hits vs. New Hampshire on May 28 and the 29th game this season where the Patriots have mustered double-digit hits. The loss was Somerset's seventh when outhitting its opponent this season.

With two homers in the game, Somerset collected its Eastern League-leading 31st multi-HR game of the year. The Patriots have notched multiple homers in 31/68 games (45.6%) this season. The Patriots hit multiple homers in 35/138 games (25.4%) in 2025.

The Patriots have hit homers in five straight games, 14 of their last 15 games, 30 of their last 34 games and 54-of-68 games this season. Their 108 home runs this season are the most through 68 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005).

The Patriots' 219 HR pace through 68 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots collected at least one extra base hit in the game for a franchise record 68th straight game, signaling the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball.

The 7-6 loss marked Somerset's sixth one-run game in its last seven contests, dropping them to 13-14 in an Eastern League-leading 27 one-run games. Dating back to May 29 vs. NH, 11 of Somerset's last 20 games have been decided by one run.

The result also marked the ninth time Somerset has played in a game decided by three runs or fewer in its last 10 contests, bringing its record to 23-20 in such games.

Somerset pitchers combined for double digit strikeouts (10) for the fifth time in the last six games. Somerset's 713 strikeouts lead Double-A and rank seventh in MiLB at the time of the game's conclusion.

LHP Kyle Carr (5.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 7 K) tossed a career-high 100 pitches to work through at least five innings for his eighth consecutive start. Carr's 100 pitches marked the tenth instance of a Somerset pitcher ever throwing 100-plus pitches in a single game. They were the most by a Patriot since Trystan Vrieling matched that total on April 19, 2024 vs. Hartford. Carr's three games this season with 98-plus pitches are the most by a Patriot since Richard Fitts' six such games in 2023. Over eight starts since the beginning of May, Carr is 5-1 with a 2.58 ERA in 45.1 IP with 56 K to 15 BB, a 1.15 WHIP and .219 BAA.

RF Jace Avina (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R) belted his 15th HR of the season in the fourth inning, marking Avina's first homer since being reinstated off the 7-day IL on June 17. Avina's 15 HR in 51 games this season tie a career-high he accomplished across 64 games in his first professional season in 2022. They rank second among all active Eastern League hitters. Avina has reached base safely in 32 of his last 33 games, slashing .351/.435/.701 in that span, raising his season-long OPS from .629 to .966.

CF DJ Gladney (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) powered his 13th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the third inning. With a single in the ninth inning, Gladney secured his fifth three-hit game of the year to lead all active Patriots.

Gladney has reached base safely in 18 of his last 19 games. During the stretch, Gladney is slashing .280/.329/.640 with 7 HR, 12 XBH, 21 RBI, 13 R and 6 BB. Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney is slashing .262/.327/.596 with 13 HR, 20 XBH, 33 RBI, 24 R, 14 BB and 8 SB. Gladney ranks among active Eastern League leaders in HR (13 - T-5th), RBI (46 - 2nd) and BABIP (.373 - 3rd).

1B-RF Nick Torres (2-for-5, R) notched his ninth multi-hit game of the season with a pair of singles in his first two at bats. Torres' 30 hits this season rank seventh among all Double-A hitters with fewer than 30 games played.

3B-1B Coby Morales (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) tugged an RBI double in the third inning to score Nick Torres from first base. Morales then notched a pair of singles in the fifth and seventh innings to secure his third three-plus hit game of the season. Morales' 18 multi-hit games this season lead all active Patriots, while his 52 RBIs lead all active Eastern League hitters.

SS Owen Cobb (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) collected his fifth XBH in his last seven games with an RBI double in the sixth inning. Across his last seven games, Cobb is 7-for-22 (.318) with five XBH, three walks and three RBIs.

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Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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