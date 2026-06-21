Big First Inning, Dzierwa Dominance Lead Baysox Past Flying Squirrels Saturday

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, flew out to a fast start against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, in a 7-1 win Saturday.

Chesapeake (28-39) blasted back-to-back homers in a five-run first inning to support the second Double-A quality start by left-hander Joseph Dzierwa.

Dzierwa pitched six innings of one run-ball, giving up just two hits and one walk to eight strikeouts.

Dzierwa (W, 2-1), the Orioles' No. 12 prospect, leads the Orioles' system and is tied for second in minor league baseball with 91 strikeouts across his first 14 professional appearances with Chesapeake and High-A Frederick.

The left-hander diced up the Eastern League's top lineup, allowing his lone two hits and one run in the fourth inning.

Chesapeake's big opening inning started with a pair of quick home runs. Anderson De Los Santos celebrated Star Wars Night at Prince George's Stadium by smashing a three-run shot far, far away to put Chesapeake ahead 3-0 against Richmond starter Cesar Perdomo (L, 2-2).

De Los Santos' eighth homer of the season went a projected 410 feet to score Ethan Anderson and major league rehabber Dylan Beavers. In his second game back with the Baysox, Beavers started in centerfield and went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored. Beavers was replaced defensively by Fernando Peguero to begin the eighth inning.

Frederick Bencosme stayed hot by launching his second homer in as many nights after De Los Santos'. Bencosme crushed his career-high tenth home run of the season on a solo blast that put the Baysox up 4-0 and gave him a team-high 35th RBI.

After a Tavian Josenberger double, Adam Retzbach brought him home on a RBI single that wrapped up a five-run, five hit opening frame.

Richmond got a run back in the fourth inning on a Maui Ahuna RBI single to make it 5-1 Baysox.

In the fifth inning, Ethan Anderson joined Bencosme in homering for a second-consecutive night, lifting a right field solo home run to back the Baysox, 6-1.

Before the first half of the Eastern League season wraps up tomorrow, Anderson leads Chesapeake with a .377 average (44-for-114) 12 home runs, and 22 RBI across 30 home games this season.

De Los Santos added a fourth RBI by drawing a sixth inning, bases-loaded walk to score Griff O'Ferrall for the 7-1 final score.

Chesapeake right-handed relievers Alex Pham, Gerald Oganda, and Ryan Long each pitched one of the final three innings scoreless, combing for five strikeouts.

The Baysox host the series finale against the Flying Squirrels Sunday afternoon. Before the league standings reset Tuesday. First pitch is set for 1:05 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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