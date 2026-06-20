June 20, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Sea Dogs took a four run lead in the second inning and never looked back as they took down the Patriots 6-2 on Friday night for their third win of the week. Both Ahbram Liendo and Johanfran Garcia extended their team-leading on-base streaks to 19 games. Liendo launched a two-run home run over the Maine Monster to drive in the first of three total runs on the night. He has ten career minor league games with three or more RBI, and five have come since May 14th. Nelly Taylor was two-for-four with his first triple of the season. RHP Gage Ziehl had an excellent start, allowing two runs on four hits with a career-high nine strikeouts, including seven straight. Relievers RHP Max Carlson and LHP Erik Rivera also had excellent nights, dealing four scorless innings combined. The Sea Dogs pitching staff did not issue a walk, and struck out 13 batters.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE With Somerset's loss last night, Hartford has clinched first place in the Northeast Division, and a spot in the 2026 Eastern League playoffs They sit 2.5 games clear of Somerset with just two games left to play. After last night, Portland jumped New Hampshire to sit in third place in the league, but still remain 4.0 games behind Hartford in the standings.

EASTERN LEAGUE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Catcher Johanfran Garcia, AKA "The Username", has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 8-14. Garcia appeared in six games, hitting a league-best .519 (14-for-27) with four doubles, two home runs, 10 RBI, and four runs scored. Garcia had multiple hits in five of the six games.

SPEAKING OF JOHANFRAN In addition to being named Eastern League Player of the Week, Garcia is currently riding a 12-game hit streak and a 19-game on base streak. In the month of June, exactly when his hit streak began, Garcia is batting .451 (23-for-51) with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. His .451 June average is the best in the Eastern League among players with ten or more at bats.

LIENDO ON FIRE Ahbram Liendo was two-for-three with a double and three RBI on Friday. He reached base for the 19th straight game. During that span, Liendo is batting .293 (17-for-58) with four doubles, three home runs, 20 RBI, eight walks, and three steals. That average elevates to .435 with runners in scoring position during the streak. Liendo now has the second most RBI on the team (33) behind Franklin Arias (35).

HEATING UP IN JUNE In the month of June, Portland leads the Eastern League in hits (145), extra base hits (59), and total bases (251). They have the second best batting average (.266), and are top three in runs (98) and on base percentage (.351).

SPECIALTY WEEKEND Last night, the Sea Dogs took the field in custom teal jerseys for "Section 10" night at the ballpark, a collaboration with the fan favorite Red Sox podcast. Tonight, Portland will play in Batman jerseys for Batman and DC Comics night. Both sets of game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off to support various causes. Sunday is Fathers Day, and the Sea Dogs will take the field in special blue and white jerseys, similar to the Mothers Day jerseys they wore back in May.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 20, 1997 - Ryan Jackson hit the 400th home run in Sea Dogs history in a 6-5 win at Akron, the first win in a four-game sweep.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (3-3, 4.70 ERA) will make his twelfth appearance and eleventh start of the season. He has dealt 55 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched. Holobetz earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of April 13-19; he struck out a career-high 11 batters in 7.0 innings pitched against Altoona, allowing one run on one hit, a solo homer. Holobetz was acquired by the Red Sox in a May 2025 trade from the Brewers along with Yophery Rodriguez and a draft pick in exchange for RHP Quinn Priester.







Eastern League Stories from June 20, 2026

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