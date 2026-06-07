Gladney's Two-Homer Day Catapults Somerset to Series-Clinching 7-3 Win in Harrisburg

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots Round the bases

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots Round the bases(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots scored seven unanswered runs to beat the Harrisburg Senators 7-3 at FNB Field in Harrisburg, PA on Sunday afternoon.

With 12 games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 1.5 games behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division at the time of the game's conclusion.

With the win, Somerset advanced to 19-7 all-time against the Senators and clinched their fifth series win against Harrisburg in five all-time meetings. The Senators are one of two Eastern League teams the Patriots have never lost a series to (Chesapeake).

With four homers in the game, Somerset collected its sixth four-plus HR game of the season, 15th three-plus HR game and Eastern League-leading 29th multi-HR game of the year. The Patriots have notched multiple homers in 29/57 games (50.9%) this season. The Patriots hit multiple homers in 35/138 games (25.4%) in 2025. Somerset is up to a Double-A leading 96 home runs this season. The Patriots have hit homers in four straight, 20 of their last 23 games, while their 96 home runs this season are the most through 57 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots' 232 HR pace through 57 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 57 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

RHP Ben Hess (1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) made his fifth start since returning off the 7-day IL on May 14. Hess tossed 40 pitches, the most he's thrown in a game since being reinstated off the injured list.

RHP Chase Chaney (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K) tossed six innings for the fourth time this season. It was his second outing of six innings with no runs allowed. Across his last three outings, Chaney has allowed just two earned runs. He's tallied a 1.04 ERA, 2-1 record, 0.69 WHIP, .164 BAA alongside 13 K to 2 BB across 17.1 IP. With Chaney's six innings of work, Somerset has had a pitcher go at least five innings in seven of the last eight games (Kyle Carr - 5.0 IP - 6/6 @HBG, Jack Cebert - 5.0 IP - 6/5 @HBG, Cade Smith - 5.0 IP - 6/3 @HBG, Trent Sellers - 6.1 IP - 6/2 @HBG, Chase Chaney - 5.1 IP - 5/31 vs. NH, Kyle Carr - 6.2 IP - 5/30 vs. NH).

DH Garrett Martin (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) belted his 19th homer of the season and third of the week to tie the game 3-3 in the third inning. Martin's 19 HR lead the Eastern League and Yankees farm system, rank second in Double-A and are tied for third in MiLB. His 47 RBIs lead the Eastern League and rank fourth in Double-A. After three home runs in his first 16 games of the season, Martin has tallied 16 homers in his last 37 games (one HR in every 10.1 AB). Since April 26, Martin's 16 HR lead MiLB and are more than any MLB hitter in that span. Across that stretch, Martin has raised his OPS from .718 to .873. After a career-high 14 HR in 102 games with Somerset in 2025, Martin's 19 HR in the season's first 57 games are a franchise-record and most by an Eastern League batter since Kerry Carpenter bashed 20 HR in the season's first 57 games in 2022 with Erie.

RF DJ Gladney (2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R) muscled home runs in back-to-back at bats in the fourth and sixth innings, securing his second multi-HR game of the season and first since 5/26/26 vs. NH. Gladney powered his 10th home run of the season on a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning, before smashing his 11th blast of the season in the sixth inning. It was the 11th instance of a Somerset batter hammering multiple homers in a single game this season. Gladney joined Marco Luciano and Garrett Martin as the third Patriot this season with multiple two-home run games this year. With the pair of home runs, Gladney has homers in back-to-back games and four homers in his last four games. Across the last four games, Gladney's four homers are tied for the most in MiLB. He's raised his OPS from .831 to .915 in that stretch.

Gladney joins Martin, Jace Avina, Tyler Hardman, Marco Luciano and Coby Morales as the sixth Patriot to hit double-digit home runs this season. Gladney extended his hit streak to a team-leading eight games. During Gladney's eight-game hit streak, he's 10-for-32 with five HR, eight XBH and 12 RBI. That includes six consecutive games with an extra base hit. Since hitting his first home run of the season on May 2, Gladney has roped 16 XBH to bring his SLG from .429 to .565 this season. Gladney's 11 HR in that span are tied with Martin for the most in the Eastern League, third-most in Double-A and sixth-most in MiLB.

C Miguel Palma (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI) clubbed his fourth home run of the season in the ninth inning. Across his last eight games, Palma is slashing .259/.310/.593 with three homers, 11 RBI and two walks.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.