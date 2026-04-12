SeaWolves Bats Quieted by Chesapeake Staff in 4-1 Loss

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Erie SeaWolves (2-6) couldn't get the bats going in a 4-1 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox (5-3) on Saturday night.

Carlos Peña put out an impressive showing in his 2026 SeaWolves debut with one run surrendered over 4.1 innings of work.

Despite solid pitching overall for Erie, the longball made the difference with the Baysox smacking a three-run shot in the fifth and adding a solo home run in the seventh inning.

The SeaWolves managed five singles spread across five different hitters with Brett Callahan's RBI knock bringing in the only Erie run in the seventh. Joey Campagna made it three straight games with a hit after his fifth-inning single.

RHP Dariel Fregio (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second SeaWolves start tomorrow in the final game of the series with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Following tomorrow's contest, Erie heads back home for a six-game homestand at UPMC Park against the Harrisburg Senators starting on Tuesday.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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