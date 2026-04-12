Serrano III Drives in Winning-Run for Extra-Inning Victory over Somerset

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (5-2) walk it off to move past the Somerset Patriots (2-5) 7-6, on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton has clinched a series victory and leads the series 4-1.

In the 10th inning Eli Serranno III (2-for-5, R, 2 RBI) came to the plate with nobody out and the winning run was third baseman Jacob Reimer (1-for-4, 3 R, BB) on third base. The 1-0 pitch was skied to deep center field as Reimer scored easily to secure Binghamton's 7-6 victory on a sacrifice fly.

The Rumble Ponies trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning and stranded eight runners entering that inning, until the comeback was sparked by an A.J. Ewing (1-for-3, R, 3 BB) lead-off walk followed by a Reimer single and then catcher Chris Suero (1-for-3, R, RBI) drove in the first run with an RBI single.

One batter later, Serrano III slapped a swinging bunt down the third base line to score Reimer and then two pitches later D'Andre Smith (0-for-4, R, BB) grounded the ball back to right-hander Michael Arias who threw to second base for a force out but second baseman Marco Lucciano dropped the ball to tie the game at 4-4.

The lead was taken by Binghamton two batters later when first baseman JT Schwartz (2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB) lasered a double down the right field line to score two and the Ponies finished the frame up 6-4.

Somerset trailed by two entering the ninth inning, but a walk from catcher Miguel Palma (0-for-2, R, 2 BB) and a double from shortstop George Lombard Jr. (2-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI 2 BB) set up Luciano who delivered with a two run single to tie the game at 6-6. Right-hander Ben Simon got out of the inning with three strikeouts to keep the game tied.

The Patriots offense was off and running in the first inning as Lombard Jr. stole second then scored off a fielder's choice from first baseman Coby Morales. Then in the top of the fourth inning, Lombard Jr. came up big for his 12th hit of the young season which drove in two runs to make it 4-0 Patriots.

Both teams combined for 23 walks, with Binghamton's staff walking 13 batters and Somerset's walking 10. The Rumble Ponies left 16 runners on base and were 5-for-21 with runners in scoring position. The Patriots left eight on base and were 2-for-12 with runners on the pond.

Binghamton right-hander Brenden Girton (0-0) got his second start for Binghamton and struggled to find the zone, walking six batters in 3.1 innings pitched. He finished allowing two earned runs.

The Rumble Ponies left-hander, Jefry Yon was a sight to see striking out five batters in 1.2 innings and showing off his unique celebrations on the mound. He gave way to right-hander Carlos Guzman who pitched 2.0 innings and settled in after walking two batters in the sixth inning. He struck out two.

Binghamton right-hander Ben Simon got the ball in the eighth inning but ran into trouble in the ninth, blowing the save and giving up two runs. Right-hander Brian Metoyer (1-0) was perfect in the 10th inning to set up Binghamton for the walk-off victory.

Binghamton has two walk-off wins this season and it is their first extra innings walk-off victory since September 10, 2025 at home against Portland when William Lugo hit a sacrifice fly to win the game 6-5 in 11 innings.

The Rumble Ponies cap off the six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: A.J. Ewing has extended his hit streak to six games (9-for-22, 2 RBI, 7 R, 7 BB)...Eli Serrano III picks up his second multi hit game also doing so on April 3, against New Hampshire. JT Schwartz set a season high for hits (2) and RBIs (3) and walked twice in the win...Chris Suero has 10 RBIs in his first five games...







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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