Jack Mahoney & Three Relievers Combine on Shutout Win for Yard Goats

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - Jack Mahoney fired five scoreless innings and relievers Carlos Torres, Blake Adams, and Fidel Ulloa finished the final four innings as the Yard Goats shutout the Reading Fightin Phils 3-0 on Saturday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Outfielder Skyler Messinger drove in the first run of the game with a single in his first Double-A at-bat and he doubled and scored in the eighth inning. Bryant Betancourt cranked a two-run homer to right field in the eighth inning as Hartford stopped a three-game losing skid. The Yard Goats will try to split the six-game series and road trip finale on Sunday.

The Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead with a run in the third inning off Fightins starter Chuck King. Andy Perez led off the inning with a double, and Skyler Messinger followed with an RBI single to right field, scoring Perez and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

Hartford starting pitcher Jack Mahoney was solid while earning his second consecutive win. Mahoney worked five scoreless innings, allowing five hits with two walks and had four strikeouts. He got help from a double play grounder in the first inning and then pitched around a leadoff double in the second inning. The right-hander retired four of the final five batters faced before turning a 1-0 lead over to the bullpen.

Yard Goats reliever Carlos Torres fired a 1-2-3 sixth inning, and Blake Adams followed with a perfect seventh, including two strikeouts. Reading got a leadoff single in the eighth inning before Adams retired the next three batters and Hartford had a 1-0 lead going to the ninth inning.

Skyler Messinger led off the ninth with a double to center field. Later in the inning, Bryant Betancourt smashed a two-run homer over the right field fence giving the Yard Goats a 3-0 lead. Fidel Ulloa sat down the side in order in the ninth for his first Eastern League save.

The Yard Goats conclude their six-game road trip on Sunday evening (3:15 PM) in Reading, PA.

RHP Eiberson Castellano will start for the Yard Goats and Braydon Tucker will start for Reading. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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