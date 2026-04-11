April 11, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







BACK-TO-BACK The Sea Dogs beat the Fisher Cats 5-2 on Friday, their first back-to-back wins of the season. The Sea Dogs had a season-high ten hits, including three from Franklin Arias, and two from Tyler McDonough.

BAEZ IS CLUTCH On a full count with two outs in the bottom of the third inning, Nate Baez blasted a three-run home run over the "Maine Monster" to propel the Sea Dogs into the lead. Baez is four-for-seven with a double, a home run, and five RBI this season with runners in scoring position.

FRANKLIN ON FIRE Franklin Arias is batting .538 (7-for-13) with three multi-hit games and five RBI. His .611 on base percentage is good for third in the Eastern League.

SECOND SAVE Reliever Erik Rivera recorded his second save in just two appearances on Friday night, pitching three shutout innings to close out the Sea Dogs' victory. Rivera now has six strikeouts and just one walk through 5.0 scoreless innings of work on the season.

YOU WANT PROSPECTS? At just 20 years old, Franklin Arias enters 2026 as Portland's highest ranked prospect, no. 2 overall in the Red Sox system. Portland's pitching staff is anchored by four Top-30 prospects, including no. 14 John Holobetz, no. 16 Hayden Mullins, no. 22 Gage Ziehl, and no. 27 Eduardo Rivera. Jedixson Paez, who was recently waived and returned to the Red Sox after making his MLB debut for the Chicago White Sox via Rule 5 Draft, checks in at no. 21 on the list. Outfielders Miguel Bleis and Nelly Taylor join Arias as the only Portland position players featured on MLB.com's top-30 Prospects list, coming in at no. 17 and no. 23 respectively.

LOCKDOWN DEFENSE Portland returns 17 players from past seasons, including Baseball America's Best Defensive Infielder Marvin Alcantara and Baseball America's Best Infield Arm and 2025 Sea Dogs Defensive Player of the Year Ahbram Liendo.

COMING FROM ALL OVER THE GLOBE TO MAINE This season's roster consists of 18 American players from 16 different states with ten international players from four countries or territories. Five players hail from Venezuela (Rosario, Alcantara, Arias, Paez and Liendo), two from the Dominican Republic (Juan and Bleis), two from Puerto Rico (Eduardo and Erik Rivera, not related), and one from Cuba (Martinez).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 11, 2017 - Portland made it five straight wins to start the season, completing a 3-2 win over Binghamton on a walk-off RBI single from Aneury Tavarez...Mike Olt hit his first homer in the Red Sox system.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz is making his second start on the bump this season. Holobetz pitched 5.0 scoreless innings in the Sea Dogs' second game of the season, a 1-0 shutout victory over Somerset. Holobetz has a 2.92 ERA through twenty career minor league starts.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

April 11, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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