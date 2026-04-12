Curve Catchers Drive in Six in Extra-Inning Defeat

Published on April 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







RICHMOND, Va .- Omar Alfonzo and Derek Berg each had critical run-scoring hits, but, the Curve couldn't pull out their first win of the season; falling 9-8 in ten innings to the Richmond Flying Squirrels. With the loss, Altoona has matched the franchise record for longest losing streak to begin a season (0-8), set in 2009.

Richmond built a 5-1 lead through five innings before the Curve took advantage of wildness from Flying Squirrels starter Trystan Vrieling. After Shawn Ross brought a run home with a bases loaded walk, Omar Alfonzo drove in three with a double off the wall in left field to tie the game at 5-5.

The Flying Squirrels re-took the lead in the seventh inning on a double from Charlie Szykowny before Altoona rallied to draw even again in the eighth inning. The Curve took advantage of Squirrels error and worked a pair of walks to force in a run and tie the game again.

In the tenth inning, Derek Berg drove in two with a single back through the middle of the infield to take an 8-6 lead, but the Curve left a pair on base as the inning finished with a pair of strikeouts. Richmond rallied for the victory with an RBI double with one out by Sabin Ceballos and then tied the game on a double from Jonah Cox. After an intentional walk to load the bases, Dayson Croes reached base safely on a fielder's choice to bring home the winning run.

Altoona worked 12 walks in the game and rank fourth among Double-A teams in free passes drawn (50) through eight games.

Curve starter Po-Yu Chen was touched for five runs on five hits in 3.1 innings, walking one and striking out one. Cy Nielson was charged with the loss, despite allowing just one earned run in 1.2 innings of relief. Brandon Neeck and Emmanuel Chapman each turned in scoreless relief outings for the Curve.

With the eight runs scored in the game, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Sunday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona concludes its six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi takes the ball for Altoona, with RHP Darien Smith slated to start for Richmond.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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