Bats Carry Sunshine-Filled Victory at Harrisburg

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Duce Gourson and Jesus Castillo combined to reach base in each of their first seven plate appearances to lead the Curve offense to a 6-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field.

Gourson, who also stole three bases, went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run batted in out of the leadoff spot for the Curve. Altoona took the lead for good in the fourth inning with an RBI single from Castillo and would add single runs in each middle inning. In the fifth, Titus Dumitru, slammed an opposite-field solo homer; marking his second straight game with a home run. Gourson added a run scoring double in the sixth and Will Taylor doubled home two more runs in the seventh to account for all six Curve runs.

On the mound, righty Peyton Stumbo tossed a season-high 4.2 innings falling just one out shy of earning the win. Stumbo allowed just one run, a solo homer to Sam Petersen in the second, on six hits and one walk. He struck out five and threw 82 pitches, 50 strikes.

Jarod Bayless earned the win by retiring all seven batters he faced in relief. Bayless struck out three and has been unscored upon in three straight outings since rejoining the club ahead of last week's series with Portland. Landon Tomkins finished off the game with two scoreless innings in which he allowed just one baserunner.

With Dumitru's home run, the Curve have now hit 14 home runs this season (good for third-most in the Eastern League); 12 of them have been solo shots.

Each Curve batter reached safely in the game with seven-of-nine players picking up at least one hit. Altoona drew five walks off Harrisburg starter Alex Clemmey, the second time they've done so this season against the Senators southpaw.

The Curve and Harrisburg Senators continue their week-long series on Thursday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Po-Yu Chen to the mound, while the Senators plan to start RHP Davian Garcia.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2026

Bats Carry Sunshine-Filled Victory at Harrisburg - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.