Baysox Fall to RubberDucks in Wednesday Night Contest

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, 8-4 Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Chesapeake (8-8) scored three of its four runs early but fell behind as Akron scored six straight runs across the game's final six innings.

Akron got the scoring started in an action-packed second inning. The RubberDucks earned three consecutive hits to start the frame with the latter being a two-run double by Joe Lampe.

The RubberDucks, who were held scoreless during the series-opener Tuesday, could've plated more in the inning if not for a sensational catch by Baysox right fielder Alfredo Velásquez with two outs and the bases loaded.

Chesapeake walked the tight rope early, stranding nine RubberDucks in the game's first four frames. The bats responded by scoring three in the bottom of the second to take the lead.

The first four Baysox batters all reached to begin the frame, punctuated by back-to-back run-scoring singles by Tavian Josenberger and Carter Young. Josenberger scored Anderson De Los Santos to cut the early Akron lead in half then, five pitches later, Young brought home Adam Retzbach and Josenberger for a 3-2 Chesapeake lead. That was the only damage dealt in five frames to Akron's left-handed starter Josh Hartle (W, 2-0).

Josenberger finished the night with multiple hits. Ethan Anderson also notched his fourth three-hit game of the season on Wednesday. Chesapeake, who lost with 11 hits, had all but one of its starters register a hit.

Anderson is 6-for-9 to begin the week against Akron. He's hitting .600 (15-for-25) at home so far this season.

The RubberDucks found a tying run in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Angel Genao. Akron then took the lead in the fifth inning on a Guy Lipscomb RBI double off left-hander Eric Torres (L, 1-1).

Akron added insurance in the late innings. A run in the eighth was followed by three in the ninth, taking advantage of a couple Baysox errors to build an 8-3 edge.

Anderson's third hit of the night added a late Chesapeake score in the ninth, but the Baysox were unable to rally as RubberDucks righty Jay Driver (S, 2) shut the door. Chesapeake dropped just its second home contest of 2026 on Wednesday.

The Baysox will look for a quick bounce back on Thursday morning against the RubberDucks. Chesapeake is scheduled to start left-hander Luis De León (1-1, 6.92 ERA), the Orioles' no. 2 prospect, against Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-1, 1.80 ERA). First pitch from Prince George's Stadium is set for 11:05 a.m.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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