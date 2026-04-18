Baysox Walked off by Fisher Cats in 10 Innings on Friday Night

Published on April 17, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Manchester, NH - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were walked off for the first time in 2026 on Friday night, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, scored on a bases loaded wild pitch in the tenth to take down Chesapeake, 7-6.

A game that evolved into a battle of the bullpens late began with plenty of early fireworks. After New Hampshire took a 1-0 lead in the first off a pair of hits against Chesapeake left-handed starter Luis De León, the Baysox (6-7) bounced back with a five-run second inning against Fisher Cats right-hander Richard Gallardo.

An error allowed Ethan Anderson to reach at the start of the frame, before Adam Retzbach walloped a two-run homer to deep left field. Retzbach's long ball was his first of the season and gave Chesapeake a 2-1 edge.

The third run of the inning scored on a squeeze play from Frederick Bencosme that brought home Tavian Josenberger from third. Brandon Butterworth added a sacrifice fly and Aron Estrada singled home the fifth run of the frame.

The cushion did not last long, as New Hampshire responded with three runs on four hits. De León was able to wiggle out of the jam, stranding two in scoring position and maintaining a 5-4 lead. The left-hander scattered seven hits on Friday, allowing the four runs through four-plus frames and striking out five.

The Fisher Cats tied the game in the sixth against right-hander Cohen Achen, who made his season debut for the Baysox on Friday and tossed two frames of one-run ball. The game was knotted at five entering the seventh, when the first three runners in the frame reached for the Baysox. Bencosme led off the inning with a double and was brought home on a two-bagger from Estrada - his second hit and RBI of the night. Estrada's double restored the Baysox lead at 6-5.

Chesapeake tried to hang on in the late innings, but in the eighth, New Hampshire tied the game once again on an RBI groundout with runners at third and second against right-hander Zane Barnhart. The 6-6 score held to extra innings, thanks to right-hander Daniel Lloyd stranding the winning run in scoring position in the ninth.

The Baysox were unable to plate a run in the top of the tenth. In the bottom half, New Hampshire loaded the bases with no one out, before Lloyd's wild pitch went to the backstop - bringing home the Fisher Cats' Nick Goodwin to end the game.

The Baysox continue their six-game series in New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon. Left-hander Sebastian Gongora (0-0, 1.93 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake against right-hander Fernando Perez (0-0, 9.00 ERA) with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET from Delta Dental Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand will begin on Tuesday, April 21, when Chesapeake opens a six-game set with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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