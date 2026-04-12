Gongora, Bullpen Shine Again as Baysox Win Fourth-Straight

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, won their fourth consecutive game on Sunday, taking down the Ere SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a 4-1 final.

The Baysox (6-3) pitching staff once again stood out. Left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora twirled another effective start. Erie did jump on him early, as two quick hits gave the SeaWolves a 1-0 edge three batters into the contest. However, Gongora would halt Erie from there. After striking out a career-high seven in his Double-A debut on Tuesday, the southpaw fanned six in five and two-thirds innings on Sunday, surrendering three hits - none of which came after the second inning.

Fellow left-hander Eric Torres (W, 1-0) followed suit. He tossed an inning and a third scoreless. Right-handers Jeisson Cabrera and Zane Barnhart (S, 1) also contributed a scoreless frame each.

At the plate, Chesapeake struggled to get going on Sunday. The Baysox had just one hit through the opening six innings. Still, they were able to tie the game in the sixth without the aid of a hit, thanks to four walks, the last of which came to Adam Retzbach with the bases loaded to knot the score at one.

In the seventh, Chesapeake took the lead. Carter Young singled to lead off the frame. Two batters later, an Ethan Anderson base knock pushed Young to third. With two outs, a balk was called on SeaWolves left-hander Johan Simon (L, 0-1), which brought home Young to give the Baysox their first lead of the afternoon.

Chesapeake added on two more in the eighth on three-consecutive hits. Retzbach crossed home on a double from Frederick Bencosme, who promptly scored on a Doug Hodo single.

After winning five of six against the SeaWolves on the week, the Baysox will enjoy an off day on Monday before opening a six-game series in Manchester against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. The series gets started on Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:03 p.m. ET from Delta Dental Stadium.

The next Baysox homestand will begin on Tuesday, April 21, when Chesapeake opens a six-game set with the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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