Senators Get Back on Track, Beat RubberDucks 9-2 in Series Finale

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg, Pa. - For the second-straight game, the RubberDucks took a first-inning lead, but the Senators batted around in the bottom of the first to score four. It was all Harrisburg the rest of the way with the Sens winning 9-2.

After INF Cayden Wallace was held hitless yesterday for the first time this season, he opened up the scoring today with a two-run homer in the first. OF Leandro Pineda scored later in the inning on a balk, and OF Jack Rogers drove in a fourth run with a single.

After Akron scored a run in the third, Harrisburg responded with a run in the bottom of the inning on OF Johnathon Thomas'RBI single.

The Senators added another two runs in the sixth from INF Branden Boissiere 's sac fly and INF Sam Brown 's RBI base hit.

Then, in the seventh, the Sens tacked on another two runs. INF Cortland Lawson blasted a home run to left-centerfield, his first of the season. Three batters later, INF Seaver King drove in Thomas on a sac fly to right.

Harrisburg pitching righted the ship after allowing 11 runs to Akron yesterday. Senators arms combined to allow just five hits while also striking out 11.

LHP Jackson Kent allowed two runs in three innings in his 2026 debut. Then, RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (3-0), LHP Jared Simpson, RHP Thomas Schultz and RHP Luke Young combined for six shutout innings. Young struck out the side in the ninth.

The Senators are back in action at UPMC Park in Erie starting a series against the SeaWolves Tuesday, April 14, at 6:05 p.m. Harrisburg returns home Tuesday, April 21, to take on the Altoona Curve.







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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