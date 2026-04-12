Big Days from Tucker and DeMartini Power Fightin Phils to Series Victory

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (4-5) clubbed a season-high four home runs in their 6-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (4-5) to wrap up a series win at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Rockies, claimed game one 3-1 before the Fightin rattled off a three-game win streak with scores of 8-1, 3-2 and 9-6. Hartford responded with a 3-0 shutout before Reading's win today.

The Yard Goats notched the first run in the second inning, as Andy Perez stole third base before trotting home on a Jordan Dissin throwing error.

The Fightins immediately responded in emphatic fashion. Raylin Heredia (1) socked a solo shot to left field. Heredia's first round-tripper of the season put the game in a standstill after two innings.

In the bottom of the third, Phillies no. 7 prospect Dante Nori (1) drilled his first home run in a Fightin Phils uniform to give his squad a 2-1 advantage. This extended the WBC All-Tournament team honoree's hit streak to seven games.

Aroon Escobar (Phillies' no. 6 prospect) extended his hit streak to six games on a RBI single in the fifth inning to extend the Fightin Phils' lead to 3-1.

The Yard Goats weren't going to go down quietly, though. Conner Capel, who brought major league experience into this series, drilled a double in the gap to score Aiden Longwell. This trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the sixth inning.

Then, it was the Carson DeMartini (1) show. The Phillies' no. 18 prospect whalloped the team's longest home run of the year at 445 feet for a two-run shot. This scored Bryson Ware and lifted the lead to 5-2 after seven frames.

Dylan Campbell (1) started the season 1-for-28, but he abrupt snapped his cold spell on a frozen rope over the left field wall in the eighth inning, extending Reading's lead to 6-2.

A Skyler Messinger groundout scored Longwell for Hartford's third run, but Colin Peluse slammed the door to give the Phillies' Double-A affiliate its first series win of 2026.

Reading starting pitcher Braydon Tucker (1-1) dazzled, giving up just three hits on one unearned run with a pair of walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts over five innings. Tucker's 10 punchouts are also a season-high for Reading starting pitching. Former R-Phils starter Eiberson Castellano (1-1) took the loss, tossing four innings of two-run ball on four hits with four strikeouts.

DeMartini led all Fightins hitters, logging a 3-for-4 performance with a pair of runs scored and two runs driven in. Escobar and Ware also logged multi-hit performances.

Reading is off to a promising start after claiming just four series wins a season ago.

The Fightin Phils begin a six-game series at the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Zack Wheeler will start for Reading, and Somerset's starter is yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, April 21, through Sunday, April 26, against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Tuesday is an Unused Ticket Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities. On Wednesday, the first 1,000 fans receive a Mystery Recycled Giveaway in recognition of Earth Day. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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