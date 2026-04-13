Yard Goats Drop Final Game of Road Trip in Reading

Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Fighin Phils smashed four home runs in a 6-3 win against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Reading starter Brayden Tucker recorded 10 strikeouts in five innings helping the Fightins to a series win as Reading won four of the six games. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night to host the red-hot Richmond Flying Squirrels who have an eight-game win-streak.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning off Tucker. Andy Perez led off with a double, stole third base, and scored on a throwing error by Jordan Dissin giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Fightin Phils tied the game in the bottom of the second inning on a leadoff home run by Raylin Heredia, his first of the season. Reading took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Dante Nori led off the frame with a line-drive homer. The Fightins made it a 3-1 game in the fifth as Aroon Escobar singled home Carson DeMartini against reliever Alberto Pacheco.

The Yard Goats made it a one-run game in the sixth inning on back-to-back two-out doubles. Aiden Longwell cracked a double to left center field and Connor Capel followed with a double, scoring Longwell to make it 3-2. However, Reading added a two-run homer by Carson DeMartini and a solo homer by Dylan Campbell for the win.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday (7:10 PM) to host the SF Giants affiliate, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and will start for Richmond. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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