Rivas Records Multi-Hit Game in 2-1 Defeat
Published on April 12, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - Infielder Javier Rivas recorded both hits for the Curve offense in a 2-1 loss on Sunday afternoon at Carmax Park. With the loss, Altoona has set the franchise record for longest losing streak to begin a season with their ninth straight defeat.
The Curve were no-hit into the fifth inning by Richmond starter Darien Smith, who struck out nine in 4.1 innings. His first baserunner allowed was Shawn Ross, who drew a walk in the fifth before the Flying Squirrels turned to Cesar Perdomo in relief. Perdomo would walk another batter before allowing an RBI-single to Rivas to give the Curve a 1-0 lead. Rivas would later double for Altoona's only other hit.
Curve starter Dominic Perachi spun four scoreless innings to start his outing, allowing just two hits, but returned to hit the first batter of the fifth inning before being lifted from the game. Dominic Pipkin entered for the Curve and recorded two quick outs before a single and a two-run double from Scott Bandura gave Richmond the 2-1 lead. Pipkin took the loss, tossing two innings in relief with three strikeouts.
Landon Tomkins tossed two scoreless innings in relief for Altoona. The Curve offense struck out 15 times in the loss and were swept in the six-game series by the Flying Squirrels. Duce Gourson saw an eight-game on-base streak end in the loss, while Titus Dumitru saw a seven-game on-base streak also come to an end.
Altoona returns to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. to begin a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Khristian Curtis is slated to take the ball in the series opener.
For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
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