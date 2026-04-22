Taylor, Dumitru Go Deep in Tuesday Night Defeat

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARRISBURG, PA .- Will Taylor slammed his first Double-A homer, and Titus Dumitru slammed his third home run of the season, but Altoona fell 5-4 to the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at FNB Field.

Will Taylor opened the scoring with an opposite-field solo homer in the third inning and Dumitru added an RBI single in the fourth inning. Altoona took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning on Keiner Delgado 's RBI double, however, Harrisburg tied the game in the bottom of the fifth and went in front with a run in the sixth. The Senators added a key insurance run in the seventh on a bases loaded walk by Jhonathon Thomas.

Dumitru hit a long solo homer in the eighth inning, matching Shawn Ross for the team lead, for his second hit of the game. Altoona left seven runners on base including the bases loaded in the seventh inning of Tuesday's loss.

Curve starter Connor Wietgrefe dealt with traffic in each inning to begin the game, lasting 3.1 innings before he hit his pitch limit for the night. Harrisburg drew four walks, a career-high issued by Wietgrefe, and struck out just once against the left-hander on 74 pitches, 43 strikes.

Jaycob Deese tossed 2.1 innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned) to cover the middle innings before handing the ball off to Emmanuel Chapman. Chapman walked four in an inning of relief before Jaden Woods finished off the seventh for him and tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Curve pitchers issued ten walks in the defeat.

Woods, with his three strikeouts, now has 14 in 10.0 innings pitched to begin the season.

The Curve and Harrisburg Senators continue their week-long series on Wednesday, April 22 at 12:00 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Peyton Stumbo to the mound, while the Senators plan to start LHP Alex Clemmey.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

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