RubberDucks Lose 7-0 Opener at Chesapeake

Published on April 21, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right-hander Khal Stephen struck out five batters in his five-inning start, but the RubberDucks were limited to one hit in a 7-0 loss to the Chesapeake Baysox in the opener of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Tuesday night. Chesapeake scored two runs in the third inning and broke the game open with a five-run eighth.

Turning Point

With Chesapeake clinging to a 2-0 lead entering the eighth inning, the Baysox sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs. Following a leadoff walk, a fielding error kept the inning alive before designated hitter Carter Young delivered a three-run home run to left-center field, extending the lead to 7-0 and sealing the outcome.

Mound Presence

Stephen allowed two runs on a homer by third baseman Brandon Butterworth in the third inning but yielded just three hits while striking out five over five innings. Right-hander Hunter Stanley worked 1.2 scoreless innings, but right-hander Reid Johnston was tagged for five runs-four earned-in the eighth inning. Left-hander Adam Tulloch recorded the final out of the frame.

Duck Tales

Akron drew six walks but managed just one hit, a fifth-inning single by third baseman Jose Devers. Their best scoring chance came when drawing three walks in the first inning against Baysox right-hander Trace Bright before he struck out right fielder Joe Lampe to end the threat. The RubberDucks drew three more walks the rest of the game.

Notebook

Akron was shut out for the first time this season...Lampe's six-game hitting streak ended...Center fielder Nick Mitchell extended a nine-game on-base streak...Designated hitter Jake Fox extended an eight-game on-base streak...The RubberDucks struck out 14 times at the plate...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 1,284.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Chesapeake at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (1-0, 2.45 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Evan Yates (0-1, 8.22 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.