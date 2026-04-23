Hartle, Ducks Even Series with Baysox, 8-4

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks bounced back with an 8-4 victory over the Chesapeake Baysox in the second game of a six-game series Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium. Akron erased an early 3-2 deficit and scored in five different innings, backing a five-inning start from left-hander Josh Hartle, who won his second straight start.

Turning Point

After Chesapeake answered Akron's two-run second inning with three runs of its own, the RubberDucks came back in the middle innings. In the fourth against right-hander Evan Yates, third baseman Alex Mooney doubled, advanced on a passed ball and later scored on shortstop Angel Genao 's sacrifice fly to tie the game. Akron went back on top in the fifth when Guy Lipscomb's RBI double plated Joe Lampe, who had drawn a leadoff walk against left-hander Eric Torres.

Mound Presence

Hartle allowed three runs in the second inning but scattered the rest of eight Baysox hits while striking out three across five innings to earn his second straight win. Right-hander Jack Jasiak followed with two scoreless innings of relief, preserving the lead in the sixth inning when left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez threw out the potential tying run at home plate to end the inning. Right-hander Jay Driver struck out three batters over the final two frames for his second save despite allowing one run in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron took the lead in the second inning when center fielder Nick Mitchell singled to center field, second baseman Christian Knapczyk doubled to left-center field, and designated hitter Joe Lampe hit a two-run double down the first-base line. In the eighth inning, Mitchell delivered an RBI single. Akron put the game away with three runs in the ninth, highlighted by Genao's run-scoring single and Jacob Cozart's sacrifice fly. Mitchell reached base four times and scored once, while Lipscomb went 3-for-5 with an RBI. Akron finished with 12 hits and drew 10 walks.

Notebook

Lipscomb has five hits over this three-game hitting streak...Genao has reached base on a hit or walk in 15 of his 16 games this season...Mitchell stole third base for his team-high sixth steal of the season...Akron turned one double play, caught a runner stealing, and recorded two outfield assists...Game Time: 2:50...Attendance: 1,343.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Chesapeake at 11:05 a.m. Thursday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-1, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox left-hander Luis De León (1-1, 6.92 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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