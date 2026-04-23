Reading Tops New Hampshire 4-2, Rises Above .500 with Fourth Straight Victory

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (9-8) topped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (8-7) by a score of 4-2 for the team's season-best fourth consecutive win. Reading is now 9-4 in the last 13 contests and is 6-2 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

In what was an early pitcher's duel yet again, Alex Binelas (7) whalloped a two-run home run to left field to plate Carson DeMartini (Phillies no. 18 prospect) to get Reading on the board. This gave the Fightins Phils a 2-0 lead after four innings, with 11 of their early series runs coming in the fourth frame.

Neither side answered until the top of the seventh, when New Hampshire's Alex Stone's RBI single plated Sean Keys to cut into the Fightins' lead. Ismael Munguia then reached on a fielding error, scoring Jorge Burgos and knotting the game up at 2-2.

The Fightin Phils kept the train rolling, and they punched back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Dante Nori drilled his team-best third triple down the right field line to set the table. DeMartini bluffed a bunt to bring the infield in, and his next swing generated a flare-shot single to center field, scoring Nori. Binelas then collected his third run batted in on a sacrifice fly to center, scoring DeMartini.

Kyle Brnovich was dialed in, generating 6.1 innings of one-run ball on a pair of hits with a season-high seven strikeouts. This was the longest outing of Brnovich's career.

Levi Stoudt (1-0) claimed the win, serving up a shutout inning while allowing a pair of hits with a strikeout for his first win of the season. Jayven Coleman (1-1), the Blue Jays' no. 23 prospect per MLB Pipeline, took the loss. Coleman relinquished two earned runs on three hits with a strikeout in the defeat.

Binelas went 1-for-3 with 3 RBI, upping his total to a team-best 14 runs batted in. DeMartini put up a 2-for-4 performance, scored a pair of runs and drove one runner in as the only hitter on either side with a multi-hit performance.

Stone stuck out amongst Fisher Cat contributors, going 1-for-4 at the plate with the team's lone RBI.

The R-Phils are now 9-8 on the season, marking their first time over .500 in 2026.. This is the furthest Reading has taken an above -.500 record into the season since 2019, when the team made the postseason.

The Fightins are also in a mathematical tie atop the Eastern League Northeastern Division standings with the Fisher Cats, although New Hampshire has a slightly better winning percentage.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:45 p.m. TBA is set to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Gage Stanifer for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Thursday night is a Storybook Tribute with "Winnie the Pooh" Cobranded Merchandise Available. On Friday, the first 2,000 kids will receive a Nick Singleton Hometown Hero Penn State Bobble Head, thanks to Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Saturday night features fireworks, presented by Adams & Associates, along with a Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles." The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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