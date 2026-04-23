Four Hit Night for Reimer Spoiled in Lopsided Loss to Erie

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-10) dropped game two of the six-game series to the Erie SeaWolves (6-11) 8- 1, from Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies have lost four straight games and eight of their last nine.

The Erie bats snatched the lead early with the first long ball of the series. E.J. Exposito smashed a three-run home run to dead center field with two outs in the inning off of right-hander Will Watson (0-3). It was Exposito's third home run of the season, and he finished the night with a season-high four RBIs.

Watson set a season high for innings pitched, going 5.1 innings while allowing four earned runs, but outside of the three-run shot in the second inning, Watson settled in with six strikeouts and just one walk.

Erie tacked on insurance in the third inning as center fielder Brett Callahan slapped a single and right fielder Justice Bigbee continued the hit party with a single and set up first baseman Chris Meyers for an RBI single to make it 4-0. Meyers recorded a three-hit night, which marked a season high, and he reached base in all four plate appearances.

Binghamton's bright spot was third baseman Jacob Reimer (4-for-4, R, 2B), who led off the home half of the fourth inning with a double. It was Remier's second four-hit game of his career, doing so on August 14, 2025, at home against New Hampshire. Catcher Chris Suero lined out to center field to move Reimer to third, and then left fielder Eli Serrano III (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, BB) smacked an RBI double to make it 4-1. Serrano III now has eight extra-base hits through his first 14 games.

In the eighth inning, the SeaWolves put the game away with another three-spot, but this time off Binghamton right-hander Zach Peek, who replaced Felipe De La Cruz, who tossed a clean 1.2 innings. Right fielder Justice Bigbie and Meyers started things off with back-to-back walks and set up third baseman Izaac Pacheco to deliver a two-run double down the right field line. A sacrifice fly from Exposito two batters later made it 8-1 Erie.

SeaWolves right-hander Kenny Serwa (1-3) came into the game with an 11.17 ERA but put together his best start of the season, tossing 5.0 innings and allowing just one earned run while striking out six Ponies hitters. The SeaWolves staff has held Binghamton to three runs through the first 18 innings of the series, and Binghamton has scored just three runs in its last 27 innings.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Erie Seawolves (Double-A, Detroit Tigers) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Jacob Remier matches a career high of four hits that he set on August 14, 2025, against New Hampshire (4-for-4, R, 2B)...Eli Serrano III has recorded eight extra-base hits in 14 games (4 2B, 3 3B, 1 HR)...Will Watson (5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO)...Kevin Parada has extended his hit streak to two games (1-for-3)...







Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.