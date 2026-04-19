Binghamton Falls to Akron on Walk-off Squeeze Bunt

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (6-7) fell to the Akron RubberDucks, 5-4, on a walk-off squeeze bunt in the bottom of the ninth inning at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Saturday night, after a rain delay that lasted 1 hour, 26 minutes. Binghamton dropped the series, losing four of the first five games.

Binghamton led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. Right-hander Ben Simon (1-1) recorded the first out of the frame on one pitch. Second baseman Christian Knapczyk then reached on an error by shortstop Marco Vargas, and Jose Devers pinch-ran for Knapczyk. Devers reached second base on a wild pitch.

First baseman Jake Fox followed with a game-tying RBI triple to left field, which made it 4-4. Left fielder Matt Rudick slipped on the wet playing surface, after the rain, and the ball got by him, which allowed Fox to reach third as the potential-winning run. Right fielder Guy Lipscomb followed and placed down a walk-off squeeze bunt and Fox scored the winning run.

Binghamton scored in the top of the fourth inning on Rudick's two-run single, which put the Ponies ahead 2-1. Designated hitter Eli Serrano III also hit a two-run single in the top of the seventh inning, which put the Ponies ahead 4-2. Serrano III has driven in four runs over the last two games.

Akron (9-5) scored in the third inning on left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez's solo home run. In the sixth inning, left-hander Jefry Yan issued four walks and walked catcher Cameron Barstad with the bases loaded, which tied the game 2-2. In the seventh inning, right-hander Douglas Orellana walked three batters and right-hander Jordan Geber walked Lipscomb, which scored a run and cut Binghamton's deficit to 4-3. Binghamton walked eight batters and walked in two runs across the sixth and seventh innings.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their series against the RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) on Sunday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Center fielder A.J. Ewing (2-for-5, 2 SB) extended his on-base streak to 11 games to start 2026 and he has recorded eight stolen bases in that span...Catcher Chris Suero (1-for-4, 2B, BB) extended his on-base streak to seven games...Second baseman D'Andre Smith (0-for-3, BB, R, K) extended his on-base streak to seven games...Vargas drew two walks and recorded a run and stolen base...Right-hander Brendan Girton started for Binghamton (4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 HR, 3 BB, 5 K).

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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