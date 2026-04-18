Senators and SeaWolves Suspended in Second Inning Due to Rain

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







ERIE, Pa. - The Senators and SeaWolves managed to make it into the second inning of their game before rain suspended play with the game tied at one and the Senators having runners on first and second with two outs. The game play lasted 32 minutes; the delay lasted 58 minutes.

INF Seaver King opened the scoring with a moonshot home run to straightaway center field to lead off the game. It was King's second home run of the season.

The SeaWolves answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Justice Bigbie notched an RBI single off LHP Jackson Kent.

The game is scheduled to restart Sunday at 12:05 p.m. The teams will play a full nine innings followed by a seven-inning game two to complete the series.

Senators and SeaWolves Suspended in Second Inning Due to Rain Game tied at one, to be resumed Sunday at 12:05 p.m.

ERIE, Pa. - The Senators and SeaWolves managed to make it into the second inning of their game before rain suspended play with the game tied at one and the Senators having runners on first and second with two outs. The game play lasted 32 minutes; the delay lasted 58 minutes.

INF Seaver King opened the scoring with a moonshot home run to straightaway center field to lead off the game. It was King's second home run of the season.

The SeaWolves answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Justice Bigbie notched an RBI single off LHP Jackson Kent.

The game is scheduled to restart Sunday at 12:05 p.m. The teams will play a full nine innings followed by a seven-inning game two to complete the series.







Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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