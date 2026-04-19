Corona, Hardman Notch Multi-Hit Games, Diners Drop Saturday Night Game to Reading

Published on April 18, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots lost to the Reading Fightin Phils 6-2 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Saturday night.

With nine strikeouts in the game, Somerset's pitching staff has recorded eight or more strikeouts in 12 of 13 games this season. The Patriots' 10.9 K/9 is tied-for-second in the Eastern League.

LHP Xavier Rivas (2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) made his second start and third appearance with Somerset this season. Through three outings this season, Rivas has struck out 27% of the batters he's faced, averaging 12.9 K/9.

RHP Bailey Dees (3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) made his third appearance of the season for Somerset, tossing a season-high 3.1 IP. Across three outings this season, Dees sports a 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 0.050 BAA in 7.0 IP.

1B Coby Morales (1-for-4, R, K) singled and scored in the seventh inning, extending his on-base streak to a team-leading 12 games to start the season. Morales' active on-base streak ranks tied-for-second among all Eastern League hitters. The 12-game on base streak is the longest by a Somerset Patriot since Spencer Jones reached in 15 consecutive games last season (6/10/25 - 6/26/25). Morales' on-base streak is tied for the seventh-longest by a Somerset Patriot in team history.

3B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, 2B, 2 K) secured his third multi-hit game of the season with a double in the seventh inning. Hardman's double marked his fifth of the season, ranking third among all Patriots. Across his last six games, Hardman is slashing .353/.421/.588 with three RBI and four doubles.

RF DJ Gladney (1-for-3, 2B, RBI) recorded his fifth XBH of the season with a double in the fourth inning. Gladney extended his active hit streak and RBI streak to a team-high six games. In that span he has nine hits, 10 RBI and three XBH. Gladney has hits in nine of his last 10 appearances and is slashing .405/.429/.568 with 11 RBI, five XBH, 10 runs and a team-high 15 hits in that span.

CF Kenedy Corona (2-for-3, BB, R) notched his third multi-hit effort in his last four games. In that span, Corona is slashing .462/.500/.692 with a HR, four RBI, two BB and six hits in 16 plate appearances, raising his batting average from .160 to .263 on the season in that span.

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Eastern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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