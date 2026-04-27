Coby Morales Named MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week 4/20-4/26

Published on April 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Coby Morales of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Coby Morales of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - Minor League Baseball has named Somerset Patriots INF Coby Morales as their Eastern League Player of the Week for games played between April 20-26.

In six games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants) last week, Morales slashed .389/.476/.944 with three home runs and five RBI. That included hitting home runs in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Through 19 games, Morales is hitting .324/.405/.632 with five home runs and 18 RBI and has reached safely in all 18 starts this season. Morales' 18 RBI rank second-most while his 22 hits rank third-most among Patriots all-time through Somerset's first 20 games to start a season.

The 24-year-old leads the Yankees farm system in SLG and OPS and ranks second in RBI. Among Eastern League leaders, Morales is third in RBI, tied for fifth in home runs and tied for seventh with 11 XBH.

Selected in the 18th round by the Yankees in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Washington, Morales has hit .255 (233-for-912) with 137 R, 17 HR, 132 RBI, 55 SB and a .718 OPS across 258 minor league games (2023-present) for the Yankees.

Morales becomes the first Patriot to receive a MiLB weekly award this season and the first since Elmer Rodriguez was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on September 8, 2025.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.