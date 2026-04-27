Baysox Right-Hander Trace Bright Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Published on April 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - Minor League Baseball announced Baysox right-handed starter Trace Bright as the Eastern League's Pitcher of the Week for the Week of April 20-26, 2026 on Monday afternoon.

Bright shined on the mound against the Akron RubberDucks this past week. In two starts, the right-hander struck out fifteen batters in eight innings of work, while allowing just a single hit and a single run on his tab.

Bright struck out seven in four hitless, shutout frames on Tuesday. He took the ball again for Chesapeake on Sunday, striking out eight batters - one away from matching his Double-A career high he set earlier this season on Opening Day in Hartford. Bright conceded just one run on one hit and two walks on Sunday. He also struck out six-consecutive hitters between the first and third innings.

Bright struck out more batters than any pitcher at the Double-A level this past week. He also allowed the fewest hits and runs of any Eastern League pitcher to eclipse seven innings. This is his first Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honor and the first league-wide honor awarded to a Baysox player this season.

Bright has compiled 30 strikeouts in 19 and two-third innings this season - the second-highest strikeout total in the Eastern League and fourth-most across the Double-A level.

Bright made his 50th career start for the Baysox on Sunday - tying him with left-hander John Means for the eighth-most starts in franchise history. Bright has tallied 252 strikeouts in his career with the Baysox - ninth-most of any pitcher in franchise history.

Drafted by the Orioles in the fifth round in 2022 out of Auburn, Bright made his Double-A debut with the Baysox on August 26, 2023. In 2024, Bright finished second on the team with 120 strikeouts. He collected the 1,305th strikeout for the staff that year - setting a new franchise record for most staff strikeouts in a season.

The Baysox are back in action on Tuesday, when they open a six-game series on the road against the Erie SeaWovles, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch of Tuesday's series opener is set for 6:05 pm from UPMC Park.

Chesapeake's next homestand will begin on Tuesday, May 5 when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for the first of a six-game series. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 27, 2026

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