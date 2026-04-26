Baysox Fall in Sunday Afternoon Series Finale with RubberDucks

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, dropped the Sunday series finale to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 10-5 final.

Chesapeake (10-10) started strong on Sunday. Right-hander Trace Bright cruised out of the gate in his start. The right-hander retired 12 of 14 batters faced. He allowed a two-out single in the top of the first, before striking out the next six batters consecutively. Bright ended with eight strikeouts through four-plus innings - the second-highest strikeout total in his Double-A career. In his two starts against Akron this week, Bright allowed just a single hit and struck out 15 batters across eight innings.

At the plate, the Baysox jumped out to a 4-0 lead. After homering off right-hander Khal Stephen on Tuesday, Brandon Butterworth laced a homer to left field on the first pitch he saw from Stephen on Sunday for his second leadoff blast of the season.

Chesapeake added in the third. With two outs and the bases empty, Butterworth tallied his second hit of the game on a single. A walk and hit by pitch loaded the bases for Anderson De Los Santos, who laced the first of his two doubles to clear the bases and extend the advantage.

The tides turned in favor of Akron in the middle innings. Four walks and two hits between Bright and Carlos Tavera brought home three runs for the RubberDucks in the fifth to make it a one-run game. In the sixth, four more runs came across for Akron. A pair of walks from right-hander Tyson Neighbors (L, 0-3), were followed by RubberDucks outfielder Nick Mitchell's three-run homer to right field that granted Akron its first lead of the game at 6-4. The RubberDucks added an additional run in the sixth, before loading the bases again in the seventh and plating three on a single and an error to take a 10-4 advantage. Baysox pitching struck out 14 batters on Sunday but yielded 13 walks and two hit batters. Chesapeake added on a late run in the eighth on an RBI sacrifice fly from Tavian Josenberger.

The Baysox split the six-game series with the RubberDucks this week and will now travel to Erie, Pennsylvania to open a six-game series with the SeaWovles, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. First pitch of Tuesday's series opener is set for 6:05 pm from UPMC Park.

Chesapeake's next homestand will begin on Tuesday, May 5 when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for the first of a six-game series. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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