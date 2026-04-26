Rumble Ponies Split Series-Ending Doubleheader with SeaWolves

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-12) split Sunday's doubleheader with the Erie SeaWolves (8-13) from Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies fell in the series 4-2. The two teams will face off again in Erie for a six game set starting on June 23.

Game 1: SeaWolves 5, Rumble Ponies 1

Erie struck first for the fourth time in this series, putting up three runs in the opening frame. Center fielder Seth Stephanson and second basemen Peyton Graham reached base to start the game, and then right fielder Brett Callahan delivered a two-run double. Shortstop John Peck followed with an RBI single to score Callahan and make it 3-0 SeaWolves.

Left-hander Jonathan Santucci (0-3) made his fourth start of the season and went a season high 5.1 innings pitched and tied a season high with eight strikeouts, but did surrender four earned runs. After allowing three runs on three hits in the first inning, Santucci settled in, allowing just two hits and walking two batters in his final 4.1 innings pitched.

Binghamton got on the board in the home half of the first inning as centerfielder A.J. Ewing led off the game with a walk and then stole second base, giving way to the designated hitter Jacob Reimer, who roped an RBI single, and Ewing scored on a close play at the plate to make it 3-1 Erie.

Left-hander Joe Miller got the start for Erie and tossed 3.0 innings, allowing one run in his second start of the series against Binghamton. In the series, he went 6.1 total innings pitched, allowing three earned runs and punching out seven batters.

Right-handers Tyler Owens (1-0), Moises Rodriguez, and Woo-Suk Go came into relief, tossing four no-hit innings and just allowing three walks to hold off Binghamton. The Ponies' offense left eight runners on base and were 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Game 2: Rumble Ponies 5, SeaWolves 2

Binghamton struck first in the bottom half of the first inning as Ewing and Vargas hit back-to-back triples, and Vargas then scored off a wild pitch from right-hander Sean Hunley to make it 2-0. The Rumble Ponies are 5-1 when they score first.

Vargas came to the plate again in the second inning and laced an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0. The Mets' number 20 prospect went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and was a home run shy of the cycle. The last Rumble Ponie to hit for the cycle was former Met and now Oakland Athletic Jeff McNeil in 2018.

Right-hander Jordan Geber made his second start for Binghamton and tossed 3.0 innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out four batters while not walking anyone. In the second inning, first baseman Andrew Jenkins hit a solo blast for Erie, and that is the only earned run Geber has allowed in 12.1 innings this season.

Binghamton right-hander Douglas Orellana (1-0) got the win, tossing 1.0 inning out of the bullpen and striking out two batters. Left-hander Jefry Yan also tossed a scoreless frame with two strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and again it was Ewing in Vargas as Vargas smashed an RBI double to score Ewing. Catcher Kevin Parada poked an RBI single down the left field line later in the frame to make it 5-1 Binghamton.

Erie added a run in the sixth inning to make it 5- 2 and then put two on base in the top of the seventh inning, but stranded two runners as right-hander Brian Metoyer (1) got the two-out save, striking out both batters he faced.

The Rumble Ponies will begin a seven-game series on Tuesday night in Manchester New Hampshire from Delta Dental Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate Toronto Blue Jays). First pitch is set for 6:03 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Marco Vargas was a home run shy of the cycle and now has four extra base hits and now has five multi hit games, (3-for-3, 2 R, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, BB)...A.J. Ewing finished the series (6-for-18, 2 HR, 3B, 4 RBI, 7 BB)...Jordan Geber (3.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO)...Jonathan Santucci set a season high for innings pitched and tied his season high for strikeouts (5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 SO)...







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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