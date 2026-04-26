Yard Goats Drop Another One-Run Game in Portland
Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Hartford Yard Goats News Release
Portland, Maine - The Yard Goats dropped their third one-run game in four days to the Portland Sea Dogs, losing 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park in Portland, Maine. Ronald Rosario broke a 2-2 tie with a go-ahead run-scoring single in the eighth inning helping the Red Sox affiliate avoid a series loss. The Yard Goats, who won three of the first four games, were held without a hit by three Sea Dogs pitchers: starter Hayden Mullins and relievers Caleb Bolden and Reidis Sena. Hartford starter Jake Brooks retired the first eight batters and fired five scoreless innings. The Yard Goats return home and open up a six-game homestand on Tuesday at Dunkin' Park against the Reading Fightin Phils (7:10 PM).
The Yard Goats took a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a fielding error by Ronald Rosario. Andy Perez hit a sharp ground ball past the first baseman's glove and into right field, allowing Jose Torres and Dyan Jorge to score, giving Hartford the early edge.
Yard Goats starting pitcher Jake Brooks retired the first eight batters and did not allow a hit over the first four innings. He left with a 2-0 lead after five full innings.
The Sea Dogs tied the game in the sixth inning when Nate Baez cranked a two-run homer off Hartford reliever Cade Denton. Sam Weatherly retired two of the three batters he faced in a scoreless seventh inning.
Portland took its first lead with a run in the ninth off Carlos Torres. Torres struck out the first two batters of the frame before walking Brooks Brannon. Brannon went on to steal second base, and scored on a single by Ronald Rosario, giving the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. Reidis Sena retired all six batters he faced, striking out four, to earn the win.
The Yard Goats open a six-game homestand against the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate, the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.
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