SeaWolves Split Doubleheader, Take Series in Binghamton
Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Erie SeaWolves split a doubleheader with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday to wrap up the series in Binghamton.
Erie got things going early in game one with a three-run top of the first inning highlighted by a Brett Callahan RBI double. Peyton Graham and John Peck also notched hits in the inning.
Justice Bigbie extended his hit streak to ten games with a 2-RBI double in the sixth inning to add some insurance runs to the SeaWolves' lead.
Binghamton scored a run in the bottom of the first but managed nothing else against the SeaWolves' staff. Joe Miller earned his first win of the season in his second start of the week, allowing one run in his three innings of work before turning it over to the bullpen.
Tyler Owens, Moises Rodriguez and Woo-Suk Go combined to pitch four hitless innings to slam the door closed on a 5-1 game one victory.
The second game saw Binghamton's pitching staff control the game as the SeaWolves only managed a pair of runs in the 5-2 loss. Andrew Jenkins blasted his second home run of the season in the second and Bigbie laced an RBI double in the sixth for his second extra base hit in the doubleheader.
Erie loaded the bases in the seventh but was unable to bring any around as the Rumble Ponies bullpen slammed the door shut with a pair of strikeouts.
The SeaWolves return home for a six-game series with the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night at UPMC Park with a week full of promotions at the ballpark including Saturday's Ice Cream Fashion Bucket Hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.
Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.
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