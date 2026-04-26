Senators Drop Series Finale from Curve, Fall 5-4

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators lost a close game with the Curve, dropping the series finale 5-4. Altoona won the series three games to two, handing Harrisburg its first series loss of the season.

The game went back and forth. The Senators scored first with INF Cayden Wallace blasting his team-leading fifth home run, a two-run shot in the first.

In the second, Harrisburg took a 3-0 lead after INF Seaver King tripled with two outs. King then scored on a wild pitch.

RHP Kyle Luckham faced the minimum through the first two innings, needing only ten pitches across the two frames.

But Altoona plated four runs in the third. Jesus Castillo hit a three-run home run. Later in the inning, Titus Dimutru's RBI single put the Curve in front 4-3.

In the fifth, Seaver King hit his fourth home run of the season going opposite field with a low line drive, trying the game at four.

The score held there for a few innings. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc tossed two perfect innings in relief, striking out three.

RHP Sandy Gaston (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, but the Curve scored the eventual game-winning run off Gaston in the ninth with back-to-back one-out doubles to take a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Senators put the tying run on third and winning run at second with two outs, but Landon Tomkins struck out Wallace to end the game.

Harrisburg heads to Akron for a six-game series with the RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. The Senators won the previous series four games to two when the teams met on the island earlier in April.







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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