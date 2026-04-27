Micheletti Jr. Home Run Not Enough in Rubber Match Loss

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - Eddie Micheletti Jr. crushed a solo home run, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped the series finale against the Reading Fightin Phils, Sunday from FirstEnergy Stadium. Outfielder Jace Bohrofen's double was the only other extra-base hit in the contest for the Cats.

New Hampshire (10-8) starter Fernando Perez (L, 0-1) struggled in the second inning but finished his outing with a strong third. Perez allowed three earned runs on three hits. The righty walked two and he struck out one. Reading (10-10) RHP Luke Russo (W, 3-1) held the Fisher Cats to a pair of hits and one run. He struck out five in the win.

Today's top takeaways:

Eddie Micheletti Jr. slugged his third home run of the season and his first since April 4, 2026. Jackson Hornung and Jace Bohrofen both extended their on-base streak to 17 games. Geison Urbaez tossed a scoreless eighth inning and did now allow a run in his two appearances during the series. New Hampshire dropped their first series of 2026.

Reading pushed out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second. After a leadoff walk, shortstop Bryan Rincon ripped an RBI double, and first baseman Alex Binelas (8) followed with two-run homer. The Fightin Phils added a run in the fourth on a ground out and went up 4-0.

New Hampshire answered in the fifth. Right fielder Micheletti Jr. (3) led off the frame with solo home run and made it 4-1. Reading responded in the bottom of the inning as catcher Kehden Hettiger (2) swatted a solo blast.

Both teams scored in the sixth inning. With two outs in the top of the frame, Bohrofen doubled and scored one batter later on a single from third baseman Sean Keys. In the bottom of the sixth, an RBI double from Reading designated hitter Austin Murr gave the Fightin Phils a 6-2 advantage.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 28, for April vacation week. Upcoming promotions include '80s Night on Friday, May 1, featuring postgame Atlas fireworks. Dad Rock Day is Saturday, May 2, and the series concludes with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 3. Tickets are available at nhfishercats.com or by calling (603) 641-2005.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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