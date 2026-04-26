Mitchell's Homer Lifts Ducks to 10-5 Finale Win at Chesapeake

Published on April 26, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron right fielder Nick Mitchell hit a go-ahead three-run home run amid 10 unanswered RubberDucks runs in a three-inning span to earn a 10-5 win and series split in the finale of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Sunday afternoon. Akron erased a four-run deficit with a three-run fifth inning and surged ahead with four runs in the sixth, adding three in the seventh to finish the victory.

Turning Point

Trailing 4-0 entering the fifth inning, Akron got on the board with a three-run rally. After center fielder Joe Lampe walked to end the start of right-hander Trace Bright, catcher Cameron Barstad walked against right-hander Carlos Tavera. Third baseman Alex Mooney doubled down the left-field line, and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez delivered a two-run single to bring the RubberDucks within one. An inning later, Barstad and shortstop José Devers each walked against right-hander Tyson Neighbors, and Mitchell launched a two-out, go-ahead three-run home run - his second of the season - to right-center field, giving Akron its first lead at 6-4. Designated hitter Jacob Cozart added an RBI single to make it 7-4.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Khal Stephen allowed a leadoff homer in the first and a three-run double in the third, but he struck out six batters in a four-inning start. Left-hander Adam Tulloch earned the win with a scoreless fifth inning. Right-hander Carter Rustad pitched a scoreless sixth, stranding the bases loaded. Right-hander Jay Driver allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings, and right-hander Jack Carey followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings to finish the game.

Duck Tales

Akron added separation in the seventh inning when Velazquez's bases-loaded single brought home three runs with the help of a Chesapeake error. Cozart reached base five times with two hits and three walks. The RubberDucks finished with nine hits and drew 13 walks in the win, as all nine starters walked at least once.

Notebook

Cozart's two hits gave him seven in the series...Devers had two hits to finish with six in the series...Velazquez had two hits and three RBIs to finish with six hits and seven RBIs over the series' final three games...Akron went 6-for-15 with runners in scoring position...Game Time: 3:23...Attendance: 5,628.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks open a six-game homestand with Harrisburg at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at 7 17 Credit Union Park. Akron left-hander Josh Hartle (2-0, 3.20 ERA) is scheduled to face the Senators. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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