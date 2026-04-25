Velazquez Hits Grand Slam, Ducks Outslug Baysox, 10-8

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron first baseman Ralphy Velazquez hit his first professional grand slam, left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez hit his fifth home run of the season, tying the team lead, and right fielder Joe Lampe hit a go-ahead ninth-inning double among a team-high three hits in the RubberDucks' 10-8 victory over the Chesapeake Baysox in the fourth game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Friday night.

Turning Point

After Chesapeake erased a 6-1 Akron lead deficit with two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth, the RubberDucks responded in the seventh. Antunez hit a leadoff home run to right-center field off right-hander Jose Espada. Center fielder Jake Fox walked, Lampe singled, and designated hitter Guy Lipscomb's sacrifice bunt evened the score, 8-8. Two innings later, Fox reached on an error, stole second base, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Lampe's go-ahead double to left field. Another error and a sacrifice bunt RBI by catcher Cameron Barstad gave Akron a 10-8 lead.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia worked a season-high five innings, allowing three runs while striking out six. Right-hander Alaska Abney the five-run sixth. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts tossed two scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season. Right-hander Jack Carey pitched a perfect ninth inning for his first save.

Duck Tales

Trailing, 1-0, Akron's offense erupted in the fourth inning, scoring six runs. Fox and Lampe hit consecutive singles, and Lipscomb reached on an error. Barstad and third baseman José Devers hit consecutive singles for a 2-1 lead. With two outs Velazquez greeted right-hander Eccel Correa with a towering grand slam to right field.

Velazquez's grand slam was Akron's second this season (Alex Mooney on April 7 at Harrisburg)...Antunez tied Alfonsin Rosario for the team lead with five home runs...Velazquez, Antunez and Rosario each have 11 RBIs to lead Akron this season...Fox has reached base in all 10 games he has played...shortstop Angel Genao has reached base in all 17 games he has started...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 4,895.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue the series at Chesapeake at 2:05 p.m. Saturday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron left-hander Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 1.35 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-1, 10.80 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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