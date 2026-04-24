April 24, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







WALK IT OFF!! The Sea Dogs completed a three-run comeback in the ninth and tenth innings last night to walk off a win 5-4 against the Yard Goats. It's the first extra innings game of the season for Portland, and the first time they have won a game after trailing in the sixth inning or later. They were 0-7 in all previous instances.

A PINCH OF THIS, A PINCH OF THAT Down 4-2 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Manager Chad Epperson made key substitutions, starting with Max Ferguson pinch hitting for Ahbram Liendo at the bottom of the order. Ferguson singled, leaving him on base for Franklin Arias' game-tying two-run homer. In the tenth, Eastern League walks leader Will Turner entered for Caden Rose and walked on a full count, loading the bases for Ferguson, who delivered the winning hit on two outs.

BOMBS AWAY! The Sea Dogs have hit ten home runs in their last seven games, with multiple home runs in four of those. Franklin Arias has home runs in three straight games, his second three-game home run streak of the season. Tyler McDonough has hit a home run in two of his last three games.

FRANKLIN IS ON FIRE Franklin Arias hit his sixth home run of the season last night, with all of them coming in his last seven games played. Arias leads Portland in nearly every statistical hitting category, including AVG (.444), On Base Percentage (.519), Hits (20), RBI (15), Home Runs (6), and even Hit By Pitch (3). His average leads all qualified minor leaguers at any level.

DIDN'T SKIP A BEAT Max Ferguson was on the Injured List from 4/8 to 4/16. In his first game back, he blasted the Sea Dogs' first grand slam of the season. Ferguson is on a nine game hit streak with at least one hit in every game he's played this season, including two doubles and three home runs with nine RBI. Ferguson has three multi-hit games this season, all in his last four, including last night's walk-off performance where he didn't enter until the ninth inning.

WATCH OUT IN THE BASE PATHS Hartford's nine stolen bases in last night's game is the most in a single game by any AA team this season. Hartford has fifteen stolen bases through the first three games of this series.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 24, 1995 - Tim Clark drove in four runs in Portland's 11-5 win over New Britain. The win was the 11th in a row for the Sea Dogs - the second longest winning streak in franchise history.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (1-1, 1.13 ERA), the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, will take the mound for the Sea Dogs today in his fourth start of the season. Holobetz had a career game last week on 4/18 against Altoona, allowing just one hit and one run through 7.0 full innings of work with a career-high 11 strikeouts. Holobetz dealt a perfect game through 4.1 innings.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

April 24, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.