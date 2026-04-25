Baysox Dealt Late Blow in Back-and-Forth Friday Night Loss to RubberDucks

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - On a wild night at Prince George's Stadium, the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell just short to the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, by a 10-8 final.

Chesapeake (9-9) fell behind 6-1 in the early stages. After loading the bases with no outs in the third, the Baysox brought home a run on a double play for their only score of the inning. Akron then proceeded to answer with six in the top of the fourth, including a grand slam from Ralphy Velazquez, during a brief rain shower. Left-handed starter Sebastian Gongora was lifted with two outs in the inning, just before the Velazquez homer, and yielded four hits in the frame, but only two of his five runs allowed were earned due to an error in the inning.

The Baysox roared back from 6-1 down in the middle frames, led by Tavian Josenberger and Frederick Bencosme. Josenberger, who reached base and scored three times on Friday, walked in the fifth, before Bencosme launched his third home run of the season - a two-run shot to make it a 6-3 game.

Then, in the sixth, Chesapeake loaded the bases on singles from Maverick Handley and Thomas Sosa, in addition to a walk issued to Carter Young. A bases loaded free pass to Adam Retzbach forced home a fourth run, before Josenberger delivered a double to erase the deficit completely and put the Baysox on top, 7-6.

Josenberger advanced to third on an error and was plated by Bencosme on a groundout to make the score 8-6. The two combined to go 4-for-7 with five RBI and four runs scored on Friday.

Akron, though, would bounce back. The RubberDucks led off the top of the seventh with a solo homer to get within one, with a walk eventually crossing home on a sacrifice to tie the game. The tie score held serve until the ninth, when Akron took advantage of a pair of Chesapeake errors to score two runs on a go-ahead double from Joe Lampe and a fielder's choice off right-hander Jean Carlos Henriquez (L, 0-1). The Baysox were kept off the board in the final three frames by the RubberDucks bullpen, including two scoreless from right-hander Magnus Ellerts (W, 1-0) and a one-two-three ninth from right-hander Jack Carey (S, 1).

The Baysox continue the homestand against the RubberDucks on Saturday. Saturday's game was originally scheduled for 6:35 pm but has now been changed to a scheduled 2:05 pm first pitch due to impending weather. Gates will open at 1:00 pm on Saturday. Right-hander Christian Herberholz (0-1, 9.39 ERA) is set to take the ball for Chesapeake, against Akron left-hander Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 1.35 ERA).







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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