Ferguson Extends Hit Streak to 10 Games in 5-1 Loss

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs (9-9) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (8-10) 5-1 on a chilly Friday evening at Delta Dental Park.

Max Ferguson extended his hit streak to ten games with a double in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough for the Sea Dogs to make a comeback.

RHP John Holobetz, the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, started the game in uncharacteristic fashion, giving up two runs on an Andy Perez home run in the top of the first inning, just two batters into the game.

The Sea Dogs cut the lead to one in the second inning. Miguel Bleis walked, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and stole third. Ronald Rosario hit an RBI single to bring home Bleis, and the Sea Dogs trailed 2-1.

Two scoreless innings followed before Hartford added two more runs on a second two-run homer, this time by Zach Kokoska, extending the Hartford lead 4-1.

The Sea Dogs did not bring more than four batters to the plate in an inning after that, recording just two more hits, a single by Marvin Alcantara, and the Max Ferguson double.

RHP Cade Feeney pitched well out of the bullpen, retiring six in a row in the seventh and eighth innings, before allowing one run in the top of the ninth. Cole Messina reached on a hit by pitch and was sent to third on a Bryant Betancourt single to right field. With no outs, Conner Capel grounded into a double play, and Messina extended the Yard Goats' lead 5-1. Feeney struck out Jose Torres just one batter later to retire the side.

Trailing by four, Miguel Bleis stepped up to the right side of the plate to lead off the ninth inning. He was struck out looking by RHP Victor Juarez, who entered to pitch the final three outs. Just one pitch later, Ronald Rosario grounded out to third base. Max Ferguson kept hopes alive for a moment longer with a line drive double to center field, before Nelly Taylor flew out to right field to end the game.

RHP John Holobetz (1-2, 2.45 ERA) took the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits, two of which were home runs, and three walks with three strikeouts. RHP Blake Adams (1-0, 4.50 ERA) earned the win with 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk with four strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs are back tomorrow for the first Bark in the Park of the season. A pitcher to be determined will face Hartford's RHP Eiberson Castellano (1-1, 3.60 ERA), with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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