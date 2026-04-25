Senators Blast Three Home Runs, Overpower Curve 12-6

Published on April 24, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - A pitcher's duel for the first half of the game gave way to a slugfest as the Senators (13-6) beat the Curve (4-15) 12-6 to even the series at two games apiece.

Left-handers Jackson Kent (1-0) and Dominic Perachi (1-1) were both working quickly and filling the strike zone. Kent was particularly sharp, allowing just one run in 5.2 innings on three hits, no walks and seven strikeouts.

Harrisburg, in all, struck out 15 Altoona batters.

The Senators scored first for the first time this series with two runs in the third. The Curve scored one in the fifth.

Then, in the bottom of the sixth, the run scoring opened up. OF Leandro Pineda tripled home OF Sam Petersen. The next batter, INF Kervin Pichardo, hit a two-run homer to bring the lead to 5-1.

Altoona plated two runs in the seventh on a double and two errors to cut the Harrisburg lead to 5-3.

In the bottom of the seventh, OF Johnathon Thomas tripled to score C Kyle Hayes. On the play, Curve leftfielder Titus Dumitru committed a throwing error trying to hit the cutoff, and Thomas came in to score to stretch the lead to 7-3.

Then the Senators poured on five more runs in the eighth. INF Cortland Lawson hit a two-run homer and INF Cayden Wallace later followed with a three-run shot, his fourth home run of the season.

Of the nine Harrisburg hits, eight were for extra bases-three doubles, two triples and three home runs.

LHP Jared SImpson threw an inning and allowed two runs, one earned, while striking out three. RHP Luke Young added a scoreless 1.1 innings with three more strikeouts.

RHP Erick Mejia and RHP Austin Amaral combined for the ninth. Mejia allowed three unearned runs and struck out two before Amaral came on and got the final out.

Game five of the series comes Saturday at 6:00 p.m. RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (3-1) is scheduled for the start.







Eastern League Stories from April 24, 2026

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