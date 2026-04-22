Senators Fall to Curve for First Time, Lose 6-1

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - For the second time in the last three games the Senators (12-5) scored only one run, today falling to the Curve (3-14) 6-1.

Four pitchers combined in the effort for Harrisburg. LHP Alex Clemmey (0-1) threw 3.1 innings, allowing two runs, two hits, walking six and striking out four.

RHP Holden Powell followed with 2.2 innings and allowed two runs, one earned. Then RHP Sandy Gaston allowed two runs in the seventh inning.

RHP Austin Amaral tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth innings, allowing two hits, a walk and striking out one.

Altoona opened the scoring with a run in the first. Harrisburg tied things after OF Sam Petersen blasted his fourth homer of the season to lead off the bottom of the second.

The Senators managed six hits in total but nothing else to score. INF Sam Brown singled with two outs in the fifth. The Curve held the Sens hitless after that point.

Game three of the series comes tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Davian Garcia (1-1), who won his last start, is scheduled for the start.

Senators Fall to Curve for First Time, Lose 6-1 Altoona out-hit Harrisburg 10-6, scoring in five different innings to win

HARRISBURG, Pa. - For the second time in the last three games the Senators (12-5) scored only one run, today falling to the Curve (3-14) 6-1.

Four pitchers combined in the effort for Harrisburg. LHP Alex Clemmey (0-1) threw 3.1 innings, allowing two runs, two hits, walking six and striking out four.

RHP Holden Powell followed with 2.2 innings and allowed two runs, one earned. Then RHP Sandy Gaston allowed two runs in the seventh inning.

RHP Austin Amaral tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth innings, allowing two hits, a walk and striking out one.

Altoona opened the scoring with a run in the first. Harrisburg tied things after OF Sam Petersen blasted his fourth homer of the season to lead off the bottom of the second.

The Senators managed six hits in total but nothing else to score. INF Sam Brown singled with two outs in the fifth. The Curve held the Sens hitless after that point.

Game three of the series comes tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. RHP Davian Garcia (1-1), who won his last start, is scheduled for the start.







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