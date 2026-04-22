Arias Homers Again in 13-8 Loss

Published on April 22, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs (8-8) fell 13-8 to the Hartford Yard Goats (7-9) in a slugfest on Wednesday afternoon, the Sea Dogs' first kids game of the season.

Franklin Arias and Tyler McDonough led off the game with back-to-back home runs, the second in two days for both batters, and the fifth for Arias in his last six games. Eight Sea Dogs recorded a hit, with Arias the lone batter with multiple hits on the day.

Hartford struck for one in the top of the first after an Andy Perez single and an Aidan Longwell walk put runners on first and second. Cole Messina singled in the infield to Tyler McDonough as Perez came all the way around to score, putting the Yard Goats in front 1-0.

The Sea Dogs answered in the bottom half with the back-to-back home runs. Max Ferguson then walked in the three-spot and was brought around to score on a massive RBI double off the wall in center field from Brooks Brannon, who made his Sea Dogs season debut today. Ferguson got a great jump on the ball as he was off with the pitch on the hit-and-run, and the Sea Dogs led 3-1.

Hartford took the lead in the third inning off a three-run shot from Roc Riggio, his first of the season. The Yard Goats poured on four more runs in the fifth inning off three consecutive singles, including an RBI single from Connor Capel, and another three-run homer for Roc Riggio, his second of the day and season.

With Hartford leading 8-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning, and a new pitcher on the mound in LHP Evan Shawver for the Yard Goats, the Sea Dogs started to fight back. Miguel Bleis led off the inning with a single and Brooks Brannon walked, putting runners on first and second. Ronald Rosario collected his first hit of the day with a single to left field, scoring Bleis.

Nelly Taylor wanted in on the action and lined a double to center field, scoring Brooks Brannon, while Rosario advanced to third. After a Will Taylor pop out, an Ahbram Liendo sacrifice grounder scored Rosario, bringing the score to 8-6. Back at the top of the order Franklin Arias hit a double of his own to center field, scoring Taylor. McDonough flew out to end the inning, leaving the Sea Dogs within one, 8-7.

Portland held Hartford scoreless in the seventh, but were unable to add a run themselves. Max Ferguson doubled to lead off the inning but was thrown out trying to advance to third after a bobble in the outfield. The Sea Dogs went down in order after that.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Yard Goats added three insurance runs. GJ Hill and Dyan Jorge hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. Andy Perez doubled and scored both on a line drive to center field. The ball got past Rosario on a play at the plate, and Perez advanced to third. Aidan Longwell tacked on with a sacrifice fly, scoring Perez, and the Yard Goats led 11-7.

Portland was able to add one more in the bottom half of the ninth after Ronald Rosario doubled, his second hit of the day, and was brought around to score by an Ahbram Liendo RBI single to center field.

RHP Joe Vogatsky entered to pitch in the top of the ninth. Immediately, Roc Riggio singled on a ball in the infield that ricocheted off Vogatsky's back right shoulder. Portland Manager Chad Epperson and athletic trainer Kelsey Branstetter came out to check on Vogatsky, who eventually stayed in the game.

Zach Kokoska singled to right field, advancing Riggio. Jose Torres grounded out for the first out of the inning, and the runners stood aboard second and third. GJ Hill reached on a fielder's choice grounder to second, as Tyler McDonough was able to charge on the ball for a tag play at the plate, which Rosario applied in time, preventing a run from scoring. It seemed like the Sea Dogs would get out of the inning cleanly with a Dyan Jorge ground ball, but the throw to first was low, and Brannon was unable to scoop it. The ball skittered away, and two Yard Goats came around to score, extending their lead 13-8. That was the final, as the Sea Dogs recorded a walk but otherwise went down quietly in the bottom half of the ninth.

RHP Max Carlson (0-1, 11.57 ERA) took the loss for the Sea Dogs, allowing seven runs on eight hits, including two home runs, while striking out five through 3.0 innings pitched. RHP Fidel Ulloa (1-0, 6.35 ERA) won his first game of the season, allowing one run on three hits in 1.2 innings of work. Victor Juarez (S, 3) earned the save, his third of the season.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats play again tomorrow, with Portland's to-be-announced starting pitcher facing off against Konner Eaton (1-0, 4.11 ERA) for Hartford. First pitch is at 6:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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