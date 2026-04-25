Arias Delivers Pinch-Hit Walk-Off Home Run

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs (10-9) walked-off a 4-3 win against the Hartford Yard Goats (8-11) in front of a crowd of 6,481 fans on Saturday afternoon.

Franklin Arias pinch-hit for Ahbram Liendo in the bottom of the ninth, delivering the walk-off two run home run. It was Arias' seventh home run of the season, all coming in his last nine games. Brooks Brannon hit his first home run of the season as well, as the Sea Dogs collected their fifth multi-home run game this year.

Both teams had a quiet start today, going scoreless through the first two innings. In the bottom of the third, Tyler McDonough walked and then stole second during Marvin Alcantara's at bat. RHP Eiberson Castellano, keeping a close eye on McDonough at second, tried to pick him off, but the ball ricochetted off the bag into right field. McDonough took off sprinting towards third as Manager Chad Epperson emphatically waved him around, and McDonough slid into home safely, putting the Sea Dogs out in front 1-0.

LHP Erik Rivera entered in the fifth inning and allowed two doubles and two free passes, a walk and a hit batter, as the Yard Goats tied it up 1-1. Hartford took the lead 2-1 with another one-run inning in the sixth. Bryant Betancourt doubled, advanced to third on a balk, and scored on a Jose Torres single.

Brannon launched his home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, tying the game 2-2 before two more quick outs ended the inning.

Rivera allowed one more run, unearned, in the seventh inning, after his own throw to first pulled Brannon off the bag, and Andy Perez reached on the error. Roc Riggio drove in Perez with a line drive to left.

The Yard Goats couldn't add on to their lead in the ninth, bringing the Sea Dogs back to the plate, down 3-2, at the bottom of their batting order, with the game on the line. Brooks Brannon struck out and Nelly Taylor grounded out to first base. Will Turner was hit by a pitch, putting the tying run on base. Down to the final out, Franklin Arias pinch hit for Ahbram Liendo. On a two strike count, Arias blasted a home run into the Yard Goats' bullpen, delivering the second walk-off win of the series for the Sea Dogs.

LHP P.J. Labriola (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win in his Double-A debut, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings to end the game. RHP Fidel Ulloa (1-1, 8.53 ERA) was tagged with the loss and blown save after hitting Turner and giving up the home run to Arias.

The Sea Dogs will look to even the series with a win tomorrow, as a pitcher to be determined will face RHP Jake Brooks (0-0, 5.00 ERA) for Hartford. It's Halloween at Hadlock, with first pitch scheduled for 1:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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