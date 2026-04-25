SeaWolves and Rumble Ponies Postponed Due to Rain

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Today's (April 25th) Erie SeaWolves game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on April 26th, 2026 at Mirabito Stadium, beginning at 12:00 PM.

Erie won the first three games of the series before last night's loss and looks to clinch its first six-game series victory of the season with at least one win in the doubleheader. The SeaWolves return home on Tuesday for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox at UPMC Park.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.