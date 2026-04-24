SeaWolves Keep Rolling, Take Third Straight against Rumble Ponies

Published on April 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Erie SeaWolves continued their winning ways with a 3-1 win on Thursday night against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

SeaWolves starter Carlos Peña dealt another gem to earn the win, working five innings and allowing just one run while striking out eight.

Erie got the offense going in the first inning with Brett Callahan starting off the game with a leadoff double and the SeaWolves bats kept it going from there with hits from John Peck, Justice Bigbie and Chris Meyers in the inning to secure a 2-0 lead after 1.

Binghamton smacked a home run in the third to cut the Erie lead to 1, but the SeaWolves found a response from the middle of the order in the fifth and Izaac Pacheco brought in Bigbie on a sacrifice fly to restore the two-run advantage.

It was a battle of great bullpens from there and the SeaWolves arms continued to deliver, stretching the scoreless streak to 21 consecutive scoreless innings from the Erie relievers.

Dariel Fregio gets the start for the SeaWolves as they look to clinch a series victory over the Rumble Ponies from Binghamton. First pitch is scheduled for 6:07 PM at Mirabito Stadium.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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